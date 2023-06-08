With the historic news that Donald Trump has been federally indicted, reportedly on seven criminal counts, congressional Republicans got right down to the business of rolling over, back flipping, and prostrating themselves to the Don yet again. It’s like breathing to them now.

The House GOP Majority sets the somber tone.

x WITCH HUNT. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 8, 2023

House Republicans’ chief MAGA liar gets to work.

x My Statement on the Unprecedented and Sham Indictment of President Donald Trump by Biden’s Department of Justice. pic.twitter.com/0abpRqrwen — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 9, 2023

If a president can’t mishandle classified information, who can?

x If the people in power can jail their political opponents at will, we don’t have a republic — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 9, 2023

Thoughts and prayers.

x Sad day for America. God Bless President Trump. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 8, 2023

x President Trump is indicted on the day we unveiled significant findings related to Joe Biden’s corruption.



Makes you wonder. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 9, 2023

The “But her emails” contingent weighs in…

x The phony Boxes Hoax indictment is an attempt to distract the American public from the millions of dollars in bribes that the Biden Crime Family received from foreign nationals.



This scheme won't succeed. President Donald Trump will be back in the White House and Joe Biden will… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 9, 2023

x JOE BIDEN KEPT CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN HIS GARAGE. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) June 9, 2023

x I never dreamed that the United States could resemble a banana republic like it is tonight. President Biden is yet again abusing his power to indict the leader of the opposition party in a clear political move to distract from his own crimes. (1/2) — Rep. Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) June 9, 2023

Guessing this was ChatGPT work (long).

x Democrats must literally shake with sweats when they see amazing packed out Trump rallies and overwhelming winning poll numbers week after week.



They must awake in the night with panic at the thoughts of us winning in 2024.



Their heads must ache painfully from never ending… pic.twitter.com/W8GallYAeH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 9, 2023

x It’s a sad day for America when a former President who did so much for America can be treated like a criminal. This will not stand. #WitchHunt https://t.co/xndJF54TnB — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) June 9, 2023

