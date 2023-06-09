Late Thursday, news broke that Donald Trump had been indicted in connection to his mishandling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago during the FBI raid of the twice-impeached (and now twice-indicted) former president. The news was historic and reactions poured in from all over.

What would Fox News do? The right-wing propaganda outfit has a long history of ignoring some of the biggest bad news for conservatives. But with news this cataclysmic coming down the pike, even they couldn’t ignore the story. Would they simply parrot Trump’s personal all-caps, fact-free ranting that Joe Biden has classified documents in his garage, and something about Chinatown?

Pretty much. And Fox News made sure to add Hillary Clinton’s emails to the news cycle as well. It was bizarre!

It must be noted that every strange Trump-inspired claim that Fox News promoted on its channel last night has been debunked as false.

x A thread 🧵of the entire evening of primetime Fox News the night of the 2nd indictment of Donald J. Trump. Jesse Watters had to abruptly pivot half way through his show. The panic was instant. Hillary Clinton was brought up immediately. It was about everyone but Trump 1/5 pic.twitter.com/gZla5I1JHt — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 9, 2023

Did you get that? Clinton has “things in a sock drow-wer [sic],” and there is stuff in “Chinatown.” Clinton “bleached classified documents.” Biden has been “caught” “taking $10 million from Burisma.” I know you hadn’t heard that Biden was caught taking bribes because … he wasn’t, and the Republican witch hunters saying this have yet to provide even the tiniest particle of evidence to support that lie.

This next one includes a call for evangelicals to vote … and something about Hillary Clinton.

x On Fox News Tonight - you’d think the case was about Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s sock drawer. Stephen Miller had a meltdown. Pastor Jeffress vowed support of evangelicals 2/5 pic.twitter.com/6tkwREAdH2 — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 9, 2023

And these two include Hannity’s Clinton-obsession and right-wing commentator Mark Levin saying Trump would die in prison if he served 100 years. That’s how crime and time work sometimes.

x Mark Levin’s histrionic reaction was just a tad dramatic. He said that Trump could die in federal prison. Communists, fascists, and insurrections! Helen Keller prosecutors! Bamboozling cable channels! Hillary Clinton! Stalin! Hellholes! 4/5 pic.twitter.com/RNaOeBvWTp — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 9, 2023

So what’s the important news today?

x Shawn Mendes criticized for NYC wildfire smoke imagery used to promote new song https://t.co/3nw1cRrHdk — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2023

Bring it home, Fox.

x Meet the deep-pocketed climate nonprofit pushing gas stove ban with direct line to Biden admin, China links https://t.co/9C05gSGMEn — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2023

