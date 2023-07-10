The Week Ahead

Monday Today is International Town Crier's Day. Also known as Lindsey Graham every day. Elon Musk tries to stem the exodus from his social media platform to Threads by promising (and failing) to cut to 20 the number of times per day he posts “I agree!” to Q-Anon conspiracy theory tweets. The conservative Supreme Court justices celebrate the end of their wrecking-ball session by getting together at John Roberts' summer place to play a few rounds of Stare Decisis Jenga. The first one to cause everything to collapse into a pile of smoldering rubble wins. (Amy Coney Barrett abstains, as she considers the forces of gravity demonic.)

Tuesday Special counsel Jack Smith spends another day licking his chops. Also Tuesday: the James Webb space telescope gives us our first glimpse of the creator of the universe. As part of its latest membership drive, the NRA announces a new contest called Guess Where The Next Gun Massacre Will Be. In addition to a gleaming new untraceable AR-15 with scope, silencer, and 10,000 rounds of ammo, the winner will have his or her name etched on the official trophy, the Thoughts & Prayers Cup. Wednesday The Mortgage Bankers Association releases its "mortgage purchase applications index." As usual, half of the applicants signed where they should've initialed, and initialed where they should've signed, and it's such a mess that all the bankers give up and go out for martinis. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene undergoes emergency surgery after accidentally getting a verified fact stuck in her skull cavity. Ironically, the removal procedure is performed by a Jewish doctor with a laser. Thursday Democrats in Congress work to get more Americans health care, help Ukraine defeat Russia, fight domestic terrorism, protect women's abortion rights, raise the minimum wage, lower gas prices, and make it easier to vote. Republicans try to get fewer Americans health care, help Russia defeat Ukraine, encourage domestic terrorism, lower the minimum wage, keep gas prices high so they can blame it on Democrats, and make it harder to vote. And coming up this Sunday on Meet the Press: why aren’t Democrats doing enough to help real Americans? Friday The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is released. America's mood registers an uptick from "inflamed" to "toaster strudel." (It's a weird index.) For yet another week, the only one to make good on a promise of delivering change is the climate.

Have a good one. And now, our feature presentation…

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, July 10, 2023

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til Labor Day: 56

Days 'til the Copper River Salmon Jam in Alaska: 4

Minimum number of indicted January 6 MAGA insurrectionists—from 37—states, who say they were just following Donald Trump’s instructions when they traveled to Washington and joined the attack on the Capitol: 174

Year-over-year percent increase in annual pay, according to the ADP Research Institute: 6.4%

Tons of emissions would be reduced in the rest of the world for every ton of CO2 avoided in the U.S. through the Inflation Reduction Act's incentives: 2.7

Year by which the U.S.'s major vehicle makers will cease production of heavy diesel trucks rather than go through litigation with California over emissions standards: 2036

Year that jousting became the official sport in Maryland: 1962

Puppy Pic of the Day:

CHEERS to jobs jobs jobs jobs jobs. Good news on the June employment front, as announced Friday: 209,000 new jobs were created, meeting expectations. More good news: the official unemployment rate remains at a low 3.6%. So what to make of it all? More from Bill McBride at Calculated Risk:

Leisure and hospitality gained 21 thousand jobs in June … [and have] now added back about 96% all of the jobs lost in March and April 2020. Impressive. Construction employment increased 20 thousand and is now 339 thousand above the pre-pandemic level. Manufacturing employment increased 7 thousand jobs and is now 204 thousand above the pre-pandemic level. In June, the year-over-year employment change was 3.79 million jobs. … Overall, this was a solid employment report.

As usual, the sector in which the fewest Americans are working remains Republicans in Congress.

JEERS to an opposing view. Because nothing good can ever be accepted with a smile and a little endorphin rush, here's the official response to the June jobs report by the Henny Penny crowd on the cable news channels. Caution: flying spittle ahead…

"YEAH BUT WHAT ABOUT THIS AND WHAT ABOUT THAT AND WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER THING AND THE OTHER OTHER THING AND WHAT ABOUT THE RECESSION WE’VE BEEN PREDICTING FOR THREE YEARS THAT SURELY IS GOING TO HAPPEN THIS WEEK AND THE METEORS AND THE CARAVANS AND WHY CAN'T THE LEFT JUST MOVE A LITTLE MORE TO THE CENTER TO PLACATE THE RIGHT AND ISN’T THIS GOOD JOBS NEWS JUST A WAY FOR BIDEN TO COVER UP HUNTER’S LAPTOP?????"

Somebody get Andrea Mitchell a sedative.

CHEERS to the 44th state. On July 10, 1890, Wyoming—the "Equality State"—joined the union. I've always felt a mysterious connection to Wyoming. This might explain it:

The post office in Bill, Wyoming. I wish to be buried under it. (Disclaimer: Only when I’m dead.)

Wyoming is home to Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Teton, and Dick Cheney. Oh well...two outta three ain't bad.

JEERS to bad birthday boys. O.J. Simpson turned 76 yesterday. And for some strange reason, no one was within a mile of his house when he cut the cake.

WHATEVER to the bad penny that keeps turning up. Congress is back in session this week. I know this because the D.C. hookers are back to buying new jewelry and the House cafeteria staff is back to counting the silverware.

Ten years ago in C&J: July 10, 2013

CHEERS to the best medicine money can buy. Teresa Heinz Kerry inconvenienced us all by earning a one-way trip to the hospital over the weekend. The first thing I said when I heard the news was, "With God as my witness, ye will get better!" Then I clicked my heels three times and guess what? She got better:

[H]er condition is improving, and doctors have ruled out some of the scarier possibilities. A spokesman for Secretary of State John Kerry said Tuesday that while his wife, 74, remains at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital after falling ill with seizure-like symptoms, physicians have ruled out a brain tumor, stroke or heart attack as the underlying cause.

I can also bend spoons with my mind. [7/10/23 Update: Teresa turns 85 in October. Rock on, ma’am.]

And just one more…

JEERS to missing it by ***this*** much. I was so excited when I got this email from the legendary Mrs. Delores Ben, who has made it her life's mission to give away boatloads of cash to random strangers via email. Over the weekend, it was finally—finally!!!—my turn…

Dear Friend. I have registered your ATM CARD of $2.5million with FedEx Express Delivery Company with registration code of ( Shipment Code awb 33xzs, ATM Card Registered Code No xgt442. Security Code sctc/2001dhx/567/;Transaction Code 233/cstc/101/33028/;Certificate Deposit code;sctc/bun/xxiv/-78/01). please Contact with your delivery information such as,Your Name,Your Address and Your Telephone Number: FedEx Express Delivery Company Name of Dir: Mr. Edward Tony Mark Email: FedEx Delivery Company05 I have paid for the Insurance & Delivery fee. The only fee you have to pay is their Security fee only. Please indicate the registration Number and ask Him how much is their Security fee so that you can pay it. Best Regards, Mrs. Delores Ben

Sadly, my hopes were dashed when I realized I must've gotten Mrs. D’s email by mistake because my Transaction Code is actually 233/cstc/101/3302 9 . Poo. I was gonna use my 2.5-mil to buy you all Beemers with little orange neon lights around the edge of the cup holders. Will you accept some stuck-together Halloween candy instead?

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

