Oh yeah, now this is the stuff. Get ready everyone, because the latest report from deep, deep inside the White House? President Joe Biden uses swear words.

The president's admonitions include: "God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!," "Don't f**king bullsh*t me!" and "Get the f**k out of here!" — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.

That's from Axios, which brings us the news that behind closed doors Joe Biden is a maniac, a maniac I tells ya, full of yelling and swearing and "grilling" aides about policy details and getting mad if they don't know the details he wants to know. And mostly, the whole thing brings to mind the famous “Saturday Night Live” sketch in which Phil Hartman acted as a goofy, dull-minded Ronald Reagan who is transformed into an evil mastermind whenever the cameras weren't around to capture it.