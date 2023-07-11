Let’s Check the DK Ukraine Relief Tote Board As we do every other week or so, let’s check in on the Daily Kos relief fund for the Ukrainian civilians (and animals) affected by Russia’s daily war crimes. As of this morning, you’ve contributed: $3,435,588.30 If you'd like to support the four chosen groups—the World Central Kitchen, AmeriCares, Razom for Ukraine, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare—click here and ActBlue will guide you through the rest.

It's predictable but still frustrating that Ukraine’s counter-offensive hasn’t proceeded speedily and bombastically enough for some in Anchor Desk Land, who seem to get a little kick glaring at President Zelenskyy through the camera while tapping their watches. But it’s still raging as ragey as ever, and our help is still essential for the civilians caught in the middle. So thanks for your continued support for Ukraine, and your continued middle fingers for Putin.

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, July 11, 2023

-

By the Numbers:

Days 'til the 54th anniversary of the first moon landing: 9

4 days!!!

Days 'til the 36th Blueberry Festival & Market to Go in Historic Bethlehem, Pennsylvania: 4

Estimated GDP for the 2nd quarter according to the Atlanta Fed: 2%

Year-over-year wage growth in June: 4.4%

Minimum number of people who have joined the Twitter alternative Threads, largely because there's a pool of 2 billion people who can log in using their existing Instagram account: 100 million

Estimated current number of weekly deaths from Covid-19: 500

Amount that ice cream companies contribute to the U.S. economy while supporting nearly 29,000 direct jobs that generate $1.8 billion in direct wages, according to the U.S. Census Bureau: $13 billion

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Annie beat the odds and had a ball doing it…

-

CHEERS to the Scranton Globetrotter. Sunday night President Biden strapped on Jetpack One and rocketed over to not-so-jolly-since-Brexit old England to set for a spell and talk about sticky wickets, nuclear haggis proliferation, and the latest knee stocking styles with King Charles the thuuuuuhd. This was #46's first face-to-face meeting with #62:

Biden was greeted with a ceremonial arrival and an inspection of the Honor Guard, with the band playing a rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" upon his arrival. Joe also met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to inform him that our economy is spanking his. There, Biden participated in a climate engagement with King Charles, philanthropists and investors. John Kerry, the president's climate envoy, was also in attendance as was his U.K. counterpart Grant Shapps, the secretary of state for energy security and net zero. "There's a full understanding here, particularly with the evidence of the last few weeks piling on, that when scientists are telling us they are terrified by what they're seeing, and when we hear those same scientists telling us we are in uncharted territory, this group has come together to try to figure out, 'Ok how do we deploy the funds necessary to invest to create the new clean energy economy,'" Kerry said. The king has made climate a top issue in his decades of public service.

Now Joe's headed to Vilnius, Lithuania—located one Belarus away from Ukraine—for the 74th NATO Summit. The membership is expected to plow through a busy agenda, including setting conditions for Ukraine's admission, setting next year's budget, and taking turns pulling the catapult cord to hurl rotten fruit at the Kremlin.

JEERS to the return of the do-nothings. That stench you smelled yesterday was Congress ramping up for another stretch of incompetence, intransigence and invective. Among the things they're not expected to get done: all the things they say they're expecting to get done.

CHEERS to "#6." On July 11, 1767, John Quincy Adams was born in Braintree, Massachusetts. His presidency was, oh, let's call it a mixed bag. But intellectually he was one of the sharpest pencils in the box, and he followed his White House stint with a remarkable tenure in the House.

True fact: he’s got Bette Davis eyes.

Adams was also fanatical about that socialist Marxist concept known as "physical fitness," although it once got him in hot (read: cold) water. From Cormac O'Brien's book Secret Lives of the U.S. Presidents:

While president, he set time aside virtually every day for a swim in the Potomac—a preoccupation that nearly killed him when, upon rowing with a servant to the far shore with the intent of swimming back, a storm brewed. After their flimsy canoe filled with water and sank, the two only barely made it to the far shore. The servant set off in search of clothing, and JQA waited patiently, sitting naked on the riverbank.

Pay your respects here. But not too loud—his dad's resting three feet away and he gets cranky when you darn kids show up with your hippie hair and boom-boom music.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to Great Moments in Sports. On this date in 1914, Babe Ruth debuted in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox. We include this bit of trivia to shamelessly remind the world that the Sox are only 10 games behind the Rays in the AL East on their way to claiming their fifth World Series in 19 years. Anyone who disagrees is guilty of promoting negative energy. You...don’t...want to promote negative energy...do you?

CHEERS to blue state options. Here's a little factoid that'll knock your jaw to the floor: believe it or not, there are conservatives who want access to abortion services for the same reasons as liberals and independents. Here's another: kids in conservative households come out as trans just as they do in liberal and independent households. Amazing!!! And out of respect for everyone's rights, the Great State of Maine just wrapped up a legislative session that, from a practical perspective, respects all ideologies equally when it comes to those hot-button issues:

In Maine, [Governor Janet] Mills (D) is expected to sign bills next week that will expand abortion access and protect access to gender-affirming care. […] Sadly, they ran out of time before they could vote to make this the official state refrigerator magnet. Once signed, the law will make Maine one of the least-restrictive states by removing a near-complete ban on abortions after 24 weeks. The new law will allow abortions if a doctor deems it necessary regardless of gestational age. Also awaiting Mills’ signature is a bill passed by the Democratic majority that will allow for 16- and 17-year-olds with gender dysphoria to receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without their parents’ permission under certain conditions. […] Teens would be eligible to undergo treatment without parental consent if they are diagnosed with gender dysphoria, have received counseling from a licensed medical professional, and are experiencing harm because they are not receiving the therapy.

Maine conservatives will pound the table and scream all their MAGA slogans in condemnation of the new laws…right up until the moment they need them.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: July 11, 2013

CHEERS to timely toodle-oos. Sure it's a trial balloon. But at least it's the good kind. President Obama, tired of Hamid Karzai sticking his popsicle-stick-like finger in America's eye, is thinking of taking off his friendship bracelet and shouting, ”See ya, wouldn’t wanna be ya.” If he makes good on his alleged threat to pull out of Afghanistan entirely by next year, that would mean we'd have no combat troops fighting in any wars for the first time in nearly 13 years. Or, as the American public likes to call it: "Shhh! Don’t interrupt me with things I'm not paying attention to anymore while I'm watching Duck Dynasty." [7/11/23 Updates: 1) Obama’s vice president ended up ending the war in Afghanistan eight years later, and 2) Duck Dynasty sucked.]

-

And just one more…

JEERS to nosy buttinskis. The headline at NBC News screams: Aretha Franklin’s sons are going to court over her estate. Here’s what to know. In the interest of making your morning a little less cluttered and hectic, I'll answer this for you in approximately 99.9 percent fewer words than they do. So here’s what to know:

Nothing! It's no one's business but theirs!

There. You’re welcome. Now get out there and have a great day.

Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

-