One of these things is not like the other: being a Supreme Court justice who writes books and goes on book tours to support said books, and being a Supreme Court justice who gets luxury vacations and financial assistance from billionaire friends who bankroll extreme partisan groups who are in the business of getting cases before the Supreme Court, some of them manufactured from the start. But for the Associated Press, Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s literary career is a scandal worthy of a 2,300-word exposé.

“For colleges and libraries seeking a boldfaced name for a guest lecturer, few come bigger than Sonia Sotomayor, the Supreme Court justice who rose from poverty in the Bronx to the nation’s highest court,” AP’s investigators report. “She has benefited, too—from schools’ purchases of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of the books she has written over the years,” they gasp.

Presumably her share of those book sales are disclosed as income by Sotomayor, since AP doesn’t report otherwise. The scandal AP is trying to stir up is that her staff has “often prodded public institutions that have hosted the justice to buy her memoir or children’s books.” And that these events at public institutions are “largely out of public view,” which is interesting since they are being held at, again, public institutions like schools and libraries.

To be clear, it is not great that “taxpayer-funded court staff” are “performing tasks for the justice’s book ventures.” That is not a good look and it would be better for her to hire a personal assistant to work with the publisher to do that kind of work. But how about some perspective here? Sotomayor writes books and holds public events to discuss the books and inscribe them for attendees. It makes sense her staff ensures there are books available for purchase at these venues, which is exactly not the same thing as being flown around the world on the private jets of billionaires. Not to mention the fact that Sotomayor discloses these financial transactions herself.

In fact, in 2020 Sotomayor discovered from a request by a court reform group that she hadn’t fully disclosed six trips she took in 2016 to deliver commencement addresses and university lectures. She amended her disclosures to show the travel, lodging, and food costs that were covered by the universities.

That’s really not at all the same as being flown to Rome for a victory party by the group that got you to overturn abortion rights. Speaking of Justice Samuel Alito, what else was happening in 2016? Let’s see: The Supreme Court was hearing and ruling on a case brought by Alito’s very good friend and luxury trip gifter, Republican megadonor hedge fund owner Paul Singer. “Singer’s fund walked away with a $2.4 billion payout, a spectacular return.” Alito did not recuse himself from the case.

Now, students and librarians certainly have interests in cases that come before the Supreme Court, but damned few of them are going to have a $2.4 billion personal interest in any case that comes before the Supreme Court. It puts into real perspective a librarian deciding that having Sotomayor come to the library to talk to patrons would be nice, and having copies of her book on hand for her to sign would be a good thing.

Should there be ethics reform at the court to make sure publicly paid SCOTUS staff aren’t organizing book events? Yes. Let’s do court reform. In fact, that’s what Senate Democrats are doing this month: voting on the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act in the Judiciary Committee.

But let’s not pretend that there is any kind of corruption in a justice going on a book tour to public libraries and universities. Or that it is even remotely the same as having a billionaire friend pay your kid’s private school tuition, buying and renovating your mother’s house where she continues to live rent-free, or hosting you for a luxury Alaskan fishing trip with glacier ice martinis. One of these things is definitely not like the others.

