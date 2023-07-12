A Few Words from the July Birthday Kids' Table

"Women of color have more political power than ever before. We are Governors, Senators, Attorneys General, and Members of Congress. I stand with all of my sisters in Congress and across the country—we're not backing down and we aren’t going anywhere."

—Rep. Barbara Lee “Posterity: you will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make good use of it.”

—John Quincy Adams "The Ku Klux Klan never dies. They just stop wearing sheets because sheets cost too much."

—Justice Thurgood Marshall

Continued...

"Listen, I have a profound reverence for life and an abiding respect for choice. The question is, whose decision is it? And I happen to think that a patient's room is too small a place for a woman, her doctor, and the government. I think that's too many people in the room."

—Sen. Raphael Warnock "Education is the great engine of personal development. It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that a son of a mineworker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farm workers can become the president of a great nation. It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another."

—Nelson Mandela "It’s 105 here at the ranch. If you live in Texas, be sure to stay indoors and keep cool between 11:00 AM and November."

—Ruth Buzzi "America... just a nation of two hundred million used car salesmen with all the money we need to buy guns and no qualms about killing anybody else in the world who tries to make us uncomfortable."

—Hunter S. Thompson “Earth has just experienced its hottest days on record, and we need to treat this like the climate and public health emergency it is.”

—Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) "It is remarkable that among all the preachers there are so few moral teachers. The prophets are employed in excusing the ways of men."

—Henry David Thoreau "Fool me once, shame on…shame on me. [Long pause.] Fool me can't get fooled again!"

—George W. Bush

To the above and those in our Daily Kos community who completed another trip around the sun this month, in person or in spirit: happy birthday and many blessings on your camels.

And now, our feature presentation…

-

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Note: Due to a torrid tryst with her maintenance man that she can't get out of, Mrs. Gladwin will be late for Pilates class today. She regrets the inconvenience and says start without her and she'll catch up.

-

7 days!!!

By the Numbers:

Days 'til National Ice Cream Day: 4

Days 'til the National Baby Food Festival in Fremont, Michigan: 7

Drop in wholesale used car prices from May to June: 4.2%

Drop in wholesale used car prices from June 2022 to June 2023: 10.3%

Percent drop in Twitter traffic from a year ago at this time: 11%

Percent chance that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping's new economic team were "direct, substantive and productive" according to Yellen: 100%

Expected amount Americans will spend on chocolate this year: $26 billion

-

Mid-week Rapture Index: 182 (including 4 beast governments and 1 End Times-triggering light beer). Soul Protection Factor 12 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: This woozle is adorbs and I shall Brooke no dissent…

-

CHEERS to circling the wagons. He's not getting nearly the accolades he deserves, so let me spell it out plain: President Biden—that foul-mouth motherf*cker—is clobbering Vladimir Putin. He's tanning his hide, eating his lunch, drinking his milkshake, and doling out purple nurples on his shriveled nipples. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine bogs down in a swamp of incompetence, corruption, and 14th-century military technology, Joe is in Lithuania corralling the resources and resolve of NATO during its 47th summit with smarts, experience, carefully-cultivated diplomatic relationships, and steely-eyed resolve to help maintain unified support for President Zelenskyy’s freedom fighters. Now, thanks to his sure-handed direction, the organization is about to grow again:

Sweden's expected accession to NATO following Turkey's backing of the Nordic country's NATO bid sends a "very strong message" to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding aggression against Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told "CBS Mornings" Tuesday. You shoot at Sweden you best not miss. Putin is "not going to outlast Ukraine, and the sooner he ends this war of aggression, the better," Blinken said. […] Sweden applied last year to join NATO along with Finland, which became the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization this year. On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to support Sweden's bid to join the alliance after meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Once the ratification of Sweden is complete, Russia will soon meet a new and fearsome weapon on the battlefield combining speed, firepower, and psychological warfare: Volvos with howitzers blaring ABBA's Waterloo.

JEERS to swelter skelter. How do you people in the south live with this shit?? After the most pleasant of early summers, with temps in the 60s and 70s, the mercury's going to spike to 90 here today with 140% humidity and something called a "dewpoint" that causes storm clouds to form in our living room. Thankfully, we Mainers have a handbook on how to deal with insufferable summer weather, and it's worth revisiting. Step 1: put long johns in the freezer overnight. Step 2: affix ice cubes to earmuffs with rubber bands. Step 3: Drink 'til you pass out and pray a cold front moves through while you're unconscious. If anyone asks what the sweetest sound in the English language is today, my answer is unambiguous: "September."

CH'CHING to money, money everywhere. No one matched all the numbers in the latest Powerball jackpot, so the next pile of cash is worth the equivalent of 732,323,232 99-cent value-packs of Brach's candy corn. If you play, C&J reminds you: please have a snowball's chance in hell responsibly.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x Plants do actually move: we just don't live in the same time reference frame.



This 2-day time lapse shows the so called plants' nastic movements, mostly due to changes in turgor or changes in growth



[📹 houseplantjournal: https://t.co/WH6UH64qD9]pic.twitter.com/iBrV7oayFC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 10, 2023

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to a man who knew his way around a one-room cabin in the woods. Happy birthday to Henry David Thoreau, born 206 years ago on July 12, 1817. He told the world to "Simplify! Simplify!" And his writings on civil disobedience influenced many, including Martin Luther King,Jr., who wrote in his autobiography:

I became convinced that noncooperation with evil is as much a moral obligation as is cooperation with good. No other person has been more eloquent and passionate in getting this idea across than Henry David Thoreau. “I always imagined my life as a narcissistic doofus. So far, so good.”

—Bill in Portland Maine As a result of his writings and personal witness, we are the heirs of a legacy of creative protest. The teachings of Thoreau came alive in our civil rights movement; indeed, they are more alive than ever before. Whether expressed in a sit-in at lunch counters, a freedom ride into Mississippi, a peaceful protest in Albany, Georgia, a bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, these are outgrowths of Thoreau's insistence that evil must be resisted and that no moral man can patiently adjust to injustice.

By the way, if you're looking to buy the perfect housewarming gift for a Walden lover, we still say you can't go wrong with a Thoreau rug.

CHEERS to abandoning your general on the battlefield. Behold the tale of Tucker Carlson. Manly man. Righteous warrior leading the charge under the MAGA banner. Mighty American patriot exposing the tyranny of the deep state, the vile racism of Black people towards White people, and the wicked ways of the “groomer” drag queens. Then…stabbed in the back on his own turf by Fox News! Crawled to the safe haven of Twitter where he sewed up his wounds, rallied his testicle-tanning troops, and took once again to the airwaves—on Twitter this time—from a survival bunker underneath a cabin in the woods. His army of faithful Confederate flag wavers tuned in and pledged to their resurgent leader, like a phoenix from the ashes, that they…had better things to do:

Tucker on Twitter…debuted in June with what appeared to be strong ratings. His first show garnered more than 26 million "video views," a Twitter metric that counts a view as anyone who watches a video for more than 2 seconds. It's not the most reliable metric for the popularity of a show since many people might just be scrolling past it. The universal symbol of “you suck.” But whatever the faults of the metric, it has declined significantly over the course of his last eight shows. His most recent show, for instance, only got 3.8 million video views. That's an 86 percent drop.

Or as normal people call it: an 86 percent improvement.

P.S. Speaking of losers, I saw a MyPillow ad in which Mike Lindell proudly proclaims that his company is doing so well that he’s had to hire a bunch of new employees. I guess he needs those extra hands to help auction off hundreds of pieces of equipment and sublease manufacturing space after several shopping networks and major retailers took the company's products off shelves. Keep livin’ the dream, man. Keep livin’ the dream.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: July 12, 2013

CHEERS to anticipation. This could be a BIG day. William and Kate (okay, mostly Kate) may birth a bouncing baby blueblood, and Harry Reid may decide how he's going to change the Senate rules to help curb rampant Republican filibuster abuse. There will be crying, flying spittle, poopy drawers and lots of general fussiness. And I'm sure that'll also be the case with William and Kate's baby.

-

And just one more…

JEERS to "Second Amendment remedies." 219 years ago today, Treasury Secretary, Founding Father and Boy Wonder Alexander Hamilton died after dueling in Weehawken, New Jersey, directly across from Manhattan. With Hamilton mania a seemingly perpetual thing, you're probably expecting me to post some video clip from the 300-Tony-Award-winning Broadway smash. Ha ha, fooled ya. I never miss a valid excuse to opt instead for Michael Bay’s smash hit Advertising-Hall-of-Fame commercial with the killer setup one more time:

-

Bwahvo.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial Unhappy with your sex life? You can fix it, but the work starts outside of the Cheers and Jeers kiddie pool. —USA Today

-