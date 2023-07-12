Associated Press:

GOP confidence in 2024 vote count low after years of false election claims, AP-NORC poll shows Few Republicans have high confidence that votes will be tallied accurately in next year’s presidential contest, suggesting years of sustained attacks against elections by former President Donald Trump and his allies have taken a toll, according to a new poll. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds that only 22% of Republicans have high confidence that votes in the upcoming presidential election will be counted accurately compared to 71% of Democrats, underscoring a partisan divide fueled by a relentless campaign of lies related to the 2020 presidential election. Even as he runs for the White House a third time, Trump continues to promote the false claim that the election was stolen. Overall, the survey finds that fewer than half of Americans – 44% — have “a great deal” or “quite a bit” of confidence that the votes in the next presidential election will be counted accurately.

They can always stay home.

Dan Pfeiffer/”The Message Box” on Substack:

The Smart Strategy Behind "Bidenomics" Using the term "Bidenomics" makes political sense as the President heads into a reelection where the economy will be a dominant issue Some thought it was a mistake for the White House to associate the President so closely with an economy with which two-thirds of Americans are dissatisfied. Others found the term a little cringe or cheesy. Online/cable conversation seemed to miss this point. (Shocker!) I endured more internal and external debates about using the term Obamacare to refer to the Affordable Care Act than I can remember; and I thought it would be helpful to lay out why adopting “Bidenomics” makes strategic sense.

Catherine Rampell/The Washington Post:

Biden is quietly reversing Trump’s sabotage of Obamacare The latest of these efforts came on Friday, in a little-noticed but significant decision to protect Americans from junk health insurance. In 2017, Congress repeatedly tried and failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act. To casual observers, it might have looked like the end of the Republican fight to kill this lifesaving, inequality-fighting, newly popular law. It wasn’t. Over the next few years, President Donald Trump found new ways to sabotage the health-care system and its protections for the most vulnerable Americans. Among the most insidious of these backdoor repeal measures: expanding “short-term, limited duration” health plans — i.e., attempting to trick Americans into plans that looked cheap but basically covered nothing.

x Facebook PR had a masterpiece last week - thx to court decision on July 4th and PR mob to its new app launch (a ripoff of Twitter no matter what their friendlies say). Over weekend, I read arguably the most important court decision in Facebook's history so you don't have to. 1/9 pic.twitter.com/8lFVdBHbrA — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) July 10, 2023

Bottom line is that this is bad for Facebook/Meta:

In lay terms, a user can't give proper consent ("freely given") due to the *dominance* of Meta's apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp). This goes back to 2018 - oomph The antimonopoly regulator had ordered Facebook to stop mixing/sharing data between each of their apps and data it mined across apps and the web, too. It was my opinion at the time this caused Facebook to rush its odd, ham-handed announcement branding its apps "by Facebook."

Max Burns/MSNBC:

The many ways Ron DeSantis hurts his own cause The DeSantis campaign has so far been a slow reveal of every awkward habit the governor has developed over years cloistered in the GOP echo chamber. Once positioned by Republican strategists as the GOP’s most effective Trump alternative, the DeSantis campaign is revealing a candidate who has more in common with Mitt Romney than Ronald Reagan. And the Iowa stunt is just the latest in a string of embarrassing gaffes and bizarre strategy decisions that have humiliated DeSantis on the national stage.

x This is Comer's big witness who "went missing" and was supposedly gonna blow the whistle on Biden & Hunter.



Turns out he's an unregistered Chinese agent. https://t.co/hg7Nf1W8FQ — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 10, 2023

Anna Nemtsova/The Daily Beast:

The Moment of Truth for Putin’s NATO Nightmare Is Here All eyes are on the NATO summit in Vilnius as Ukrainians hold their breath for a “clear signal” about Kyiv’s membership in the alliance. The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, has assured Ukrainians that this summit will be different from the one that took place in Bucharest in 2008, when Ukraine was given a polite “no” on the question of membership in the alliance. “In the communique we will be addressing Ukraine’s membership aspiration and that is something that NATO allies continue to work on, but it is not just restating Bucharest—it will look different.” The 2008 summit is regarded as a missed opportunity by many Ukrainians, including Sevgil Musayeva, the editor-in-chief of Ukraine’s leading media outlet, Ukrainska Pravda. “We had a sad experience with NATO at the Bucharest summit, when they told us we are not wanted,” Musayeva told The Daily Beast. “Now, the West is dealing with a war in Europe and we are the ones fighting for the entire continent. The problem is that the United States does not want to fight a war with Russia, so nobody seems to know what signal to give us.”

x NATO communique is out. The key passage. “today we recognise that Ukraine’s path to full Euro-Atlantic integration has moved beyond the need for the [MAP]…We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met.” pic.twitter.com/4Gy9SfKoDb — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) July 11, 2023

Jon Allsop/Columbia Journalism Review:

Rethinking how we cover the Court In recent years, coverage of the Court has been criticized both for being too similar to normal political reporting—in its bothsidesism, insufficient diversity, and self-professed savviness—and not similar enough. (On the recent Slate panel, Elie Mystal argued that while trails of reporters hound obscure lawmakers through the corridors of Congress, many wouldn’t know who Alito was if he was standing behind them.) Coverage of the Court is a broad enough category that both of these criticisms can be true; it’s also true, given this breadth, that there’s room for high-level analysis, conflicting interpretations of the nuances of decisions, and for off-beat reporters to investigate the justices’ affairs without too much seeming amiss. The problem—in coverage of the Court as in coverage of legislative politics—is a question of balance, culture, and tone. Arguably, we shouldn’t want the Court to be covered the way Congress is covered right now: that is to say, often shallowly, with political optics and horse-race considerations commonly elevated above legislative substance. Equally, there is clearly not enough politics in much current SCOTUS coverage. Ultimately, staking out some sort of middle ground would be a good starting point here—with coverage that consistently communicates, if nothing else, that the story of both Congress and the Court is one of political power, and not of some supposed contrast between sordid back-room dealmaking and lofty judicial abstraction.

Jennifer Rubin/The Washington Post:

x New YouGov poll, conducted for Liberal Patriot Substack:



Biden leads both Trump and DeSantis by 6 points in general.



Biden 47

Trump 41



Biden 45

DeSantis 39https://t.co/IVIEPGONIF — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 11, 2023

x "Ahead of a potential ‘pox on both of your houses’ election in 2024, Biden’s character advantages over Trump—coupled with deeper hatred of the former president than of the current one among many voters—may be enough for him to maintain a lead" — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 11, 2023

Cliff Schecter’s latest, on a January 6 Trump supporter who tells the truth: