Brett Kavanaugh was lying: In his concurring opinion in the Dobbs decision, the alleged sex offender claimed that repealing Roe v. Wade would not lead to an abortion ban—only that states would be free to choose whether or not to take away that right.

That was a lie. In a move that has sparked widespread controversy and concern, the House GOP has recently proposed a national abortion ban. This decision threatens to undermine the rights and autonomy of individuals across the country.

The GOP's Unpopular Abortion Stance

Although most Americans believe that abortion laws are too strict, the GOP continues to advance bills to impose even more restrictions on reproductive rights. Their myopic focus on restricting abortion access is a clear indication of the party's disregard for the will of the people, as well as their willingness to ignore the potential health risks and personal hardships that such restrictions could impose on individuals.

The GOP's stance on this issue is not only out of touch with public opinion but also contradicts the party's traditional emphasis on states' rights. Many Republicans—including those who are staunchly anti-abortion—have previously argued that the issue of abortion should be left for the states to decide. However, introducing a national abortion ban suggests that the GOP is willing to abandon this principle to advance their anti-abortion agenda.

Clearly this is not about policy, it's about political maneuvering to appeal to an ever more extreme conservative, evangelical base. Republicans are willing to change their principles at a whim to serve their authoritarian agenda. By doing so, they are setting a trap for themselves with their stance on abortion, an issue that has already hurt them at the polls in 2022 and is likely to do so again in 2024. Yet, they persist in pushing policies that harm pregnant people and families, especially those in marginalized communities.

The Potential Impact of a National Abortion Ban

If implemented, a national abortion ban could have devastating consequences for reproductive health and rights. In the past year alone, abortion has been banned or restricted in 20 states, significantly decreasing access to safe and legal abortion services. Lack of access has lead to numerous instances of individuals being denied necessary medical care, including a woman in Tennessee who required a lifesaving hysterectomy after being denied a medically necessary abortion.

A national abortion ban would only exacerbate these issues, forcing even more individuals to seek out unsafe or illegal methods of abortion. Seeking alternative methods could lead to an increase in mortality rates as well as a surge in the number of unwanted pregnancies and births. And in a country where there is barely infrastructure to support kids growing up now, we are not prepared for that surge in babies.

Standing Up for Reproductive Rights

The proposed national abortion ban clearly indicates the GOP's disregard for reproductive rights and autonomy. It is a move that is not only out of touch with public opinion but also potentially harmful to the health and well being of individuals across the country. We must stand against this proposal and continue to fight for the right of all individuals to make their own decisions about their bodies and their lives.

We must stand firm against the national abortion ban and uphold reproductive rights and personal freedoms.