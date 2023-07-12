It’s not breaking news; we all know this already. Oxford defines “cult” as “a system of religious veneration and devotion directed toward a particular figure or object.” And by all indications, the MAGA movement is a cult.

Let’s look at some of those indications.

Weddings are traditional expressions of love, devotion, and commitment to a partner. They are a celebration of joy and happiness. That is, unless you’re a member of the MAGA cult.

After I posted this on the Daily Kos Slack, the responses were hilarious:

Reception playlist would be 100% Kid Rock.

Guests will be invited to use their beer cans to "build a wall" around the wedding venue.

It's only Trump-themed if you stiff the venue, caterer, photographer, and priest.

There'll be a wet flag-hugging contest.

Maybe they can shoot up Bud Light cans outside the reception hall.

Stock the venue bathrooms with dozens and dozens of boxes marked “classified.”

Everyone gets a classified document as a take-home gift to remember the special day.

"Nancy, I promise I will fuck your feelings today, tomorrow, and for the rest of our lives or until we get divorced." "Todd, I promise I will fuck your feelings forever and ever, and if we do ever get divorced I promise to make Mexico pay for it."

… then drove away in their rolling coal dualie with two liberals tied to the bumper.

After I finished laughing, I knew I had to share with you guys. This is just not normal behavior!

But that’s the theme here: These are not normal people. For example, normal people don’t collect “trading cards” featuring old, cranky men.

These MAGA cultists are literally spending money on that nonsense. It gives them purpose, joy, and some weird sense of accomplishment. They might even think they’re sticking it to the libtards. We just think they’re sad.

In fact, they are so wrapped up in their cult leader that they’ve tossed aside their pocket Constitutions and support shredding our founding documents in order to keep him indefinitely in power, regardless of the will of the people.

There’s some delicious schadenfreude over the preelection “GOP tsunami” prediction. Regardless, the rest of that is … creepy. This is not a parody.

“He is the GREATEST man that has EVER lived PAST PRESENT FUTURE.”

“Trump should be President for LIFE.”

“And should be KING OF AMERICA.”

“America should be renamed TRUMPERICA in his honor.”

And yet this is the norm on Trump-focused online forums. They truly worship him as a deity.

Cults indoctrinate youth, and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee has been grifting hard off that angle:

I’m tempted to order this “Kids Guide” so we can collectively laugh off whatever is in that “free” gift bundle (just pay these astronomical recurring fees!). But … nah.

Next up, this cartoon seems clearly anti-MAGA to me, but the cult loves it. They don’t support a party or an ideology; Trump represents neither. They support him, their supreme god leader.

I mean, that Politico cartoonist literally depicted Trump using a harvesting machine to slice off the head of his supporters for cash. And they think it’s wonderful!

And now the latest culty talking point, embraced by Trump himself: Joe Biden supporters aren’t real because we haven’t built a cult around him.

I was one of those 81 million voters, and I wouldn’t wear or fly a Biden hat, shirt, or flag outside of specific campaign contexts: a campaign rally, at the Democratic convention, going door to door, near Election Day, things like that. But those are all purposeful political events designed to rally support and get out the vote.

I wouldn’t wear any of that gear or fly a flag as part of my identity, out of devotion to an individual. That’s weird and creepy and normal people don’t do that.

Only cults do.

As for that wedding picture? That account no longer tweets, and the guy never posted a picture of a Trump-autographed wedding photo. The hero he worships couldn’t be bothered to even give his disciple a signature.

As always, the devotion in this cult is a one-way street.