There's big news to report from inside Sen. Tommy Tuberville's brain. After literal months of claiming that white nationalism is not a racist belief, culminating in another interview last Monday in which he repeatedly insisted on it, which led yesterday to a bunch of Republicans being asked about Tuberville's defense of white nationalism and whether they wanted to attach themselves to it, Tuberville has revised his opinion. Sort of. Mostly.

The Alabama senator’s walk back consists of a single statement muttered to reporters stalking him inside the Capitol: "White nationalists are racists."

Holy moly, that was like pulling teeth. You'd think Tuberville was being asked to sacrifice his firstborn son for all the drama involved in getting that statement out of him—and it's pretty clear that he resented every moment of it. When reporters asked him about Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer calling on him to apologize for the racist dodge, Tuberville instead sniffed that Schumer was the one who "needs to apologize."

Yeah, he's mad. We can only imagine how many of Tuberville's aides were involved in sitting him down and convincing him that insisting white nationalism is not racist was not the hill their office wanted to die on. Tuberville's got plenty of other hills to die on; for example, top U.S. military leaders are beginning to push back in force on Tuberville's one-man blockade of top military promotions, with an Air Force general warning senators that "we will lose talent" as a result of Tuberville's stonewalling.

Tuberville himself might be perfectly willing to play the part of a complete brickhead, a dull-witted football guy who couldn't possibly understand that demands that government be led by and for white Americans are inherently Very Damn Racist, but at some point there's a limit to what his staff can plausibly defend. Very few staffers want to be introduced around town as working for an actual white nationalist, and most of the ones that do are already working for Rep. Paul Gosar.

Once it became clear that his fellow Republican senators were going to hang him out to dry on this one, it likely became easier for his staff to finally, after months of his bullshit, explain to him that his too-cutesy attempts to cozy up to actual bonafide white nationalism were not even half as clever as he thought they were. And Tuberville's grumpy four-word retraction suggests it was a heck of a battle to get even that far.

Here's a tip, just in case there's anyone alive today who hasn't watched racist Republicans play this game over and over again: Don't count on Tuberville sticking with his own retraction for longer than a week or two. Arguing that a movement that demands America be turned into a white ethnostate isn't necessarily racist, as Tuberville has insisted for months, is nonsensical; it can only be argued insincerely to begin with.

But the reason Tuberville has been trying to carve out this exception for white nationalism is because he's courting those white nationalists, which is not exactly a surprise for an Alabama Republican from this decade or any other. The man's clearly attempting to mimic Donald Trump lines that portray even the most violent of the far-right base as "patriots," all for the sake of appealing to Trump's still-solid base of racist ultra-deplorables, and he's not going to stop just because he once again crossed one line his fellow Republicans couldn't defend and forced him to backstep on.

This is what Tuberville does. He's stupid and he's racist, and he does stupid racist things as often as he can while his staff tries their best to clean up after him. It's why Alabama conservatives put him in office to begin with.

RELATED STORIES:

How racist is Tommy Tuberville? Watch this

GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville might as well have been wearing the hood in a recent Trump rally

Sen. Tommy Tuberville's confirmation tantrum endangers national security