The self-proclaimed nonpartisan, nonextremist grifting group No Labels has essentially given up on trying to hide from the national media that it’s a Republican operation. The group has all but endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, proving that the only fascist they don’t like is Donald Trump.

Nonetheless, the group is still publicly attempting to keep up the pretense of being bipartisan by continuing to associate itself with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. It’s not that Manchin is really a Democrat, but they have to have someone besides Joe Lieberman to point to as a not-registered Republican in their ranks. Manchin is more than happy to use the platform to preen and to fluff his feathers, totally buying into the premise they’re feeding him that he’s presidential candidate material.

He’s headed to New Hampshire next week to headline No Labels’ campaign kick-off, launching the group’s effort to qualify for the ballot next year. (New Hampshire citizens signing any qualifying petition for No Labels had better double-check their party registration afterward, given the fast one the group tried to pull on voters in Maine.) The group is holding a “Common Sense” town hall at St. Anselm College next week, where Manchin will appear with former Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman.

“It is clear that most Americans are exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders,” Manchin said in a statement that No Labels sent on his behalf. Look at that: They’re already speaking for him.

“Our political discourse is lacking engaged debates around common sense solutions to solve the pressing issues facing our nation.” None of that is really clear at all, but believing it is so is Manchin’s reason for being and No Labels’ hook for grifting from sanctimonious rich people.

Manchin should be paying a little bit more attention to what No Labels is getting out of using him, instead of how they’re puffing him up. Because his future with them might not be as bright as he imagines.

The first clue that No Labels is running a Republican operation is that they’re having this big shindig featuring him in New Hampshire, the site of the second contest in 2024’s GOP primary. That’s where Republican candidates go to get their early primary wins. That’s explicit in the statement the group issued on behalf of Huntsman.

“New Hampshire has long occupied a unique place in American politics, which makes it a special place to discuss the most important issues facing our country,” Huntsman said. “There’s never been a more critical time to remind ourselves that we are all Americans.”

Manchin could also take a listen to Fred Upton, who used to represent Michigan in Congress and is now another Republican pretending not to have a label. He straight up admitted in an interview with CBS News that if it ends up being President Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump, No Labels is “ shooting to have a Republican presidential candidate and a Democrat [sic] vice presidential” candidate.

That sounds like a Republican plan! As Third Way communications chief Kate deGruyter put it, “Republican staff, Republican donors, Republican vendors, Republican talking points, and a Republican presidential nominee.” If there’s anything good about No Labels, it’s the feud the group has kicked off with Third Way, which is finding itself to be a pretty solidly Democratic group after all.

Anyway, sad trombone sound for Manchin, who is not No Labels’ first choice for president. The best he can get out of hanging around with this crowd is vice president. That’s probably not how he envisioned this playing out for him. Instead of the hero, he’s their useful tool.

They really do deserve each other.

