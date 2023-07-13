It is July 2023, and the chair of the Republican National Committee is still pushing hoaxes to claim that the sitting United States president may not be the legitimately elected president. The head of one of the nation's two dominant political parties is still claiming that the now-indicted Donald Trump, a seditionist who responded to his election loss by attempting to erase the results of the election, might not really have lost.

And not a damn one of us is surprised, because Republicanism is a fascist movement that is now absolutely dependent on its own peddled hoaxes for public support. The movement cannot exist without the lies; it would collapse immediately, and Ronna Romney McDaniel knows it.

On Wednesday, CNN promoted a snippet of an extended interview that will air on CNN Friday despite—or perhaps because of—McDaniel's established status as a hoax-promoting propagandist. Interviewer Chris Wallace asked the extremely loaded question, "When did you stop being an election denier?"

This naturally lead to some word-spew from McDaniel calling the "problems" with the 2020 presidential election "very real," which Wallace was likely trying to goad her into to begin with so that he could get to his money quote:

"Wait a minute. Are you saying as the chair of the Republican Party that you still have questions as to whether or not Joe Biden was the duly elected president in 2020?"

And the result was a back and forth between the two where the chair of the Republican Party was willing to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was indeed the president now, but spun like a top to avoid conceding that he was the legitimately elected president. A partial transcript, via Mediaite:

MCDANIEL: I think there were lots of problems with question 2020. Ultimately, he won the election. WALLACE: Pardon? MCDANIEL: Ultimately he won the election but there were lots of problems with the 2020 election, 100%. WALLACE: And that’s fair. MCDANIEL: But I don’t think he won it fair. I don’t. I’m not gonna say that. WALLACE: You’re saying you’re not sure – as the Republican Party chair – that he was the legitimately elected president? MCDANIEL: I’m saying there were lots of problems with the 2020 election and we need to fix it going forward.

So that went almost exactly like you would expect it to go if you were told that the chair of the Republican National Committee was going to be interviewed by Chris Wallace and the results smeared onto your television set. McDaniel is still playing the same game as she was two years and change ago: She can't flat-out deny that Joe Biden is sitting in the White House and that Congress counted up the electors to put him here because that would put her in the ranks of QAnon cranks and people who believe our elites are lizard people wearing human skins. But she also can't refute the core of the Republican Party's own message, which is that elections not won by Republicans are inherently crooked.

For starters, agreeing that Donald Trump "legitimately" lost the election would immediately lead to McDaniel getting publicly berated by Trump within an hour of saying so. But it's also not an exaggeration to say that a good chunk of the Republican Party's agenda and strategies revolve around insinuating or flat-out asserting that our democracy has been corrupted, and that Republicans would be winning every hard-fought election if public officials did their proper duty and stopped Republicanism's opponents from voting in the first place.

The party was quite brazen about it in the weeks after the November 2020 election. From Rudy Giuliani to countless state party officials, the party concocted reasons why the most populous and least white cities in close states like Georgia and Pennsylvania were supposedly "illegitimate" and ought to be thrown out. Dozens of lawsuits flew, all premised on the notion that vote-by-mail, or other remote voting measures that Republicans had boosted for years back when it was older and more conservative Americans who were benefiting from the ease of voting, were now inherently untrustworthy when the pandemic resulted in other Americans opting to mail in their ballots as well.

I don't think McDaniel ever personally pushed the "China-made ballots made with bamboo paper are being brought in inside shipping containers in order to deprive Trump of his rightful election win" crackpot fringe and don't give enough of a damn about her to do a thorough search for it. But everything the RNC chair is saying in the Wallace clip released on Wednesday is the same petty, dishonest bullcrap she was offering up within days of Trump's defeat, with no acknowledgement of the two years of debunkings between now and then and absolutely nothing new to replace it with. McDaniel and other Republicans focused on "Detroit" as a supposed hotbed of election illegitimacy in the days after the election. And Atlanta. And Philadelphia.

It was never a dog whistle, it was just a good old fashioned Southern Strategy yell that too many of those people were putting their ballots in the boxes—the same yelp conservatives were shouting about 60 damn years ago and 60 damn years before that.

If McDaniels were to admit, even in passing, that Biden was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election and that all of her petty bullshit about supposed malevolent election officials and too-sneaky voters were merely Trump-pleasing lies, her party would lose its argument for putting up a nationwide new collection of hurdles for voters to navigate in order to cast their ballots in the next elections. The whole premise of Republicanism is that it's supposedly "too easy" to vote, and that if the party doesn't get serious about making it tougher, then the wrong people are going to keep voting and Republicans are going to keep losing.

It's the cry of a party that's now deeply in the minority on every actual major policy issue you can name—a party that's still trying to cling to relevancy not by changing its own agenda, but by claiming that all the Americans who disagree are conspiring against them. Their enemies are groomers now. Or they're antifa. Or they're not legitimate voters to begin with.

McDaniel is going to keep this up for as long as she has microphones put in front of her, and it's because Trump and his allies did a very, very efficient job of removing anyone in national and state party leadership who wasn't willing to take whatever Donald Trump last burped and turn it into a new party plank. Anyone with a shred of integrity left the RNC offices years ago. She will never run into anyone in the hallways who objects to her still promoting hackish conspiracy claims that lead—intentionally—to violence in the U.S. Capitol.

So why interview her, then? Why are we still doing this, CNN?

Why are we still playing the little games where hosts like Wallace pretend to be surprised when a professional propagandist spouts the exact same lies she has said in every other public setting for the last two years and counting?

RELATED STORIES:

RNC chair insists fake Biden video isn't fake

GOP midterm autopsy fails to mention the 800-pound orange elephant

The only thing funnier than the RNC loyalty pledge is candidate reactions to it