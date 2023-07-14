In yet another decision overturning long-standing precedent, the Supreme Court has ruled that colleges and universities can no longer consider race as part of their admissions process. This decision has far-reaching implications for students of color in higher education, the diversity of our nation's campuses, and is a significant step backward in the fight for racial equality.

The Supreme Court's ruling implicitly endorses the unrealistic idea of a meritocratic college admissions system. Despite the strides we've made, racial disparities persist in our society. The illusion of a meritocratic college admissions system masks the reality that the process inherently favors wealthier, white applicants due to policies such as legacy admissions and structural educational inequities. Affirmative action is not a preferential treatment; it's a necessary tool to level the playing field.

Sign the petition: Protect affirmative action!

The Real-Life Consequences of an Affirmative Action Ban

The ban on affirmative action has already had a devastating impact on many Black Californians. San Diego Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe, a California reparations task force member, has experienced the harmful real-life consequences of an affirmative action ban. Her parents, who ran a successful construction business, were able to secure contracts they otherwise wouldn't have thanks to affirmative action. However, the approval of Proposition 209, which banned race- and gender-based affirmative action in public education, public employment, and government contracting in California, cut off her parents' access to contracts and devastated their business.

Studies of Proposition 209's impact show that hiring women and people of color has decreased in industries like construction when no affirmative action programs are in place. Since its implementation in 1997, the proposition has resulted in businesses owned by people of color and women losing at least $1 billion annually.

Affirmative Action: More Than Just Policy

Affirmative action is not just about rectifying past wrongs, it's about enriching our learning environments. Rotimi Kukoyi, a University of North Carolina student at Chapel Hill, points out in an article for Teen Vogue that the policy is crucial in creating diverse and inclusive learning environments. Diversity in education fosters empathy, broadens perspectives, and prepares students to thrive in a multicultural world.

Everyone, regardless of race, gender, or national origin, should have an equal opportunity to succeed. Affirmative action has proven effective at moving closer to that ideal by acknowledging that certain groups have been left behind due to a lack of access to capital development, education, or political influence and attempts to level the playing field.

Attacks against affirmative action ignore historical context and purpose: to address systemic and historical inequalities. Bans on affirmative action undermine the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection and remain a stark reminder of the current Supreme Court's conservative trajectory and disregard for precedent.

The fight for a more inclusive and equitable education system is far from over. This Supreme Court ruling has only galvanized supporters of affirmative action who are now more determined than ever to advocate for policies that promote diversity and equality. We must continue to challenge misconceptions and fight for a future where our nation's schools and universities reflect the rich diversity of our nation itself.

Sign the petition: Affirmative action is necessary for realizing democracy in a growing increasingly diverse and multicultural nation.