Cleveland.com brings us another story of real-life voter fraud, and it's another Donald Trump supporter who tried to vote twice because, well, reasons. This one's a bit odd because the public defender for the man currently on trial, a retired IRS attorney who we'll call Biff Biffington because who cares, argued that Biff voted twice as a mere legal oopsie. He's asking the judge for a "just result here that acknowledges that, yes, mistakes do happen, accidents do happen."

Yes, it was all a big misunderstanding when Biff, who Cleveland.com discovered was a monthly donor to the Trump reelection campaign and other conservative causes ...

... voted in person at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Oct. 21, 2020, and requested [a Florida] absentee ballot be delivered to an address he used in rural Virginia. The Broward County elections official said that an absentee ballot was not delivered. Cellphone tower [data] placed Saunders’ cellphone at his Virginia address on Nov. 1, 2020, then showed that he drove down to Broward County on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, and cast his ballot in-person there.

It was a particularly bad oopsie-whoopsie on Biff's part when he cast ballots in both states again during the midterm elections two years later, casting a mail-in vote in Florida before voting in person in Ohio six days afterward.

You might expect this to be the part of the story where we condemn the hapless defendant with the public defender who is really trying their best, but no. Biff's plight truly strikes a chord, because who among us, really, has not sometimes forgotten which state we live in and have momentarily believed we actually lived somewhere else. On one October day in 2020, Biff had just returned from casting an early vote in Cuyahoga County when he suddenly remembered that Actually he lived in Florida and sent away for an absentee ballot from there instead. A week and change later Biff was resting at his home in Virginia when once again he remembered that he didn't live in Virginia either, so he hurriedly got in his car and drove for two days to show up in a Broward County polling place on Election Day, thus making sure his vote counted.

Two years later Biff still hadn't figured out where his actual house was, and the process repeated itself. But it was an accident. Two accidents, actually. Well, more accidents than that, given each individual case of requesting absentee ballots and casting votes and signing signatures to things but the point here is that it was all just a mistakes were made sort of thing and hopefully the judge goes easy on Biff because boy howdy, have we all been there.

Who among us has not gone to withdraw money from our local bank, only to accidentally discover that we had brought along a gun and a threatening note, which we then put on the teller's counter while we fished through our pockets for the withdrawal slip we could have sworn we had already filled out, only to remember after driving away that wait, that wasn't actually our bank to begin with?

And who among us has not accidentally wandered into a stranger's house, accidentally forgetting that we did not live there, and on seeing all of the electronics and furniture said to ourselves, "Hmm, my home, the place I live in, is much more cluttered than I thought. I should sell, like, 90% of this crap."

The Trump supporter in question here used to work as a lawyer for the IRS, so you can imagine the man is well-acquainted with people and corporations that accidentally forget to pay taxes for a decade at a time only because it slipped their minds, and everyone knows that the IRS is among the most forgiving, let-bygones-be-bygones federal agencies to exist. There's a whole separate form to be filled out to declare a Federal Tax Oopsie, and you sign it and someone like Biff files it away and you're off the hook because hello, you can't dwell on little things like accidental tax evasion or accidentally voting in multiple states in two consecutive elections.

Just the other day I was driving down the street in my classic 1980s-era Lamborghini Countach, one that I had to hotwire in an Ikea parking lot because I had forgotten my keys, when my mind jolted to attention and I remembered that I do not own a classic 1980s-era Lamborghini Countach and never have; I had driven to Ikea in a rusted-out Pinto. Boy, was my face red. Fortunately, after a short but speedy chase and after running over an accidentally placed spike strip, I was able to flag down several dozen officers to explain my slip-up. We all laughed and laughed, and they agreed to return the car to its owner and drive me home.

It was quite the adventure, and that is why I can truly feel for this Trump supporter, caught up in a legal system with perhaps the one judge in Ohio who might be an asshole about these things. And afterward I remembered that actually, I've lived in Florida all along, but I don't know that the Pinto will be able to make it there.

...

Crap! I left it in the Ikea parking lot!

