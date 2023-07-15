Onetime gubernatorial dopeful Kari Lake is having a bad week. She’s apparently stopped jumping out of giant cakes, KFC buckets, and 3D-printed silicone Ivanka costumes at Mar-a-Lago long enough to get her lawyers fined over a lawsuit she filed based on Donald Trump’s Big Obnoxious Lie. On Friday, a federal judge ordered attorneys for Lake, a crybaby also-ran in the 2022 Arizona governor’s race, to fork over $122,000 to Arizona’s Maricopa County over a suit they’d filed demanding that vote-counting machines not be used to tabulate the results of the 2022 midterm elections.

Seems that Lake was listening to top election conspiracist Mike Lindell, and the Oort cloud of lightly fermented deli meats that circles Pillow Man like Pig-Pen’s trademark dust nebula apparently overwhelmed her sense of reason. With Lindell’s backing, Lake and Mark Finchem, a failed 2022 Arizona secretary of state candidate, filed suit in April of last year, prior to the midterm elections.

The only problem? They showed up without evidence, apparently mistaking a U.S. courtroom for Sean Hannity’s pool cabana. So in December, U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi ordered that the attorneys, including sometime Jeff Epstein and Trump apologist Alan Dershowitz, be fined in order to forestall “similarly baseless suits in the future.” And now, the hammer has come down.

The Arizona Republic:

Lake and Finchem, Republicans who lost to Democrats Gov. Katie Hobbs and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, respectively, won't have to pay any of the sanctions themselves. But their attorneys are accountable for filing a lawsuit in bad faith, said Deputy County Attorney Tom Liddy. [...] The ruling orders lawyers Andrew D. Parker and his law firm, Parker Daniels Kibort LLC, and Kurt B. Olsen and his law firm, Olsen Law PC, along with Dershowitz to together pay $122,200, except that Dershowitz's share of the sanctions is capped at $12,220. Parker, in responding to a request for comment, said he would appeal the decision.

As Liddy, the deputy county attorney, noted following the decision, “These guys run a lawsuit with no evidence at all and waste $122,000 of taxpayer money — but now we got it back.”

Ah, but this isn’t Lake, et al.’s, first rodeo. We’ve seen these clowns before.

It comes two months after other sanctions awards by judges in election challenges that they ruled had no justification. Finchem was ordered to pay $40,300, and his attorney another $7,400, for a frivolous lawsuit that sought to challenge the Nov. 8 election results. Olsen and another Lake attorney, Bryan Blehm, were ordered by the Arizona Supreme Court to pay $2,000 in sanctions for "unequivocally false" claims alleging 35,000 ballots were added to last year's election vote count.

Yes, despite the rank nonsense that’s been mainlined into the veins of our body politic like a bubbling syringe of bath salts and watermelon Pop Rocks, we can still occasionally count on our justice system for a bracing dose of sanity.

And Tuchi, the judge in this case, provided that dose—in spades.

“In sum,” Tuchi wrote at the time, “Plaintiffs lacked an adequate factual or legal basis to support the wide-ranging constitutional claims they raised or the extraordinary relief they requested. Plaintiffs filled the gaps between their factual assertions, claimed injuries, and requested relief with false, misleading, and speculative allegations.”

Layman’s translation: Don’t take legal advice from a dude who sells pillows, particularly when he acts like a molting alien pupa trying to fight its way out of Ned Flanders.

As Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts noted on Friday, it’s one thing to pull the wool over the public’s eyes, but sober judges don’t much cotton to such shenanigans.

Their lawsuit asked a judge to bar the machine tabulation of votes in the 2022 election and require that paper ballots be used instead. They claimed that Arizona vote-counting machines produced inaccurate results and that there were no paper ballots to verify the machine count. Never mind, apparently, the fact that they had no evidence to back up their claims. Or that Arizona not only already uses paper ballots but state law requires a hand count of a random sample of those ballots, to verify the machine count is accurate. But then, their lawsuit wasn’t a serious attempt to remedy a real problem. It was yet another campaign stunt, employed to make baseless claims about supposedly stolen elections.

This decision likely won’t close the door on the Big Lie. Donald Trump has made sure to spread that mind poison as far and wide as he possibly can, especially in Arizona. After all, Lake is STILL trying to overturn her 2022 gubernatorial loss elsewhere, while her fellow Grand Canyon State Republicans are, as of Wednesday, a stunning 0 for 27 in their fights to overturn various elections.

But at the very least, these fines could caulk over some of the gaps in the creaking edifice of our democracy.

And, thankfully, voters have already punished election deniers at the ballot box, so with a little luck we may weather this tempest after all.

