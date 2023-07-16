We begin today with Dana Milbank of The Washington Post reporting on the absurdity waiting to greet FBI Director Christopher Wray in the House Judiciary hearing room last Wednesday.

When Wray walked into the House Judiciary hearing room this week, he entered a parallel universe. Awaiting him in the audience were three women wearing T-shirts saying “Ashli Babbitt, Murdered by Capitol Police.” A few seats down, next to the woman with the “Biden’s Laptop Matters” phone cover, Ivan Raiklin, a self-styled “Deep State Marauder,” rose to heckle Wray: “Sir, can you stop violating our First, Fourth and Fifth amendments?” Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) ordered a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, which ended in the women in the Ashli Babbitt T-shirts shouting, “Justice for all!” Jordan opened with an ode to paranoia: “American speech is censored. Parents are called terrorists. Catholics are called radicals. And I haven’t even talked about the spying that took place of a presidential campaign or the raiding of a former president’s home.” [...] Patiently, Wray tried to disabuse the Republicans of their fantasies. No, the FBI doesn’t investigate parents for attending school board meetings. No, there were not undercover FBI agents in the crowd on Jan. 6. Actually, the FBI has opened more investigations into violence by abortion rights supporters than by abortion opponents. But each time Wray batted down a wacky accusation, Republicans popped up with another.

Most of the panels that I attended at Netroots Nation this past week were about identifying and combatting misinformation and disinformation. We are swimming in this stuff.

In light of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s latest “assertions” and disinformation about vaccinations and “ethnicities”, Kali Holloway of The Daily Beast notes that this is far from the first time that Kennedy has propagandized to and about Black people and vaccinations.

The apex of Kennedy’s propagandizing to Black folks can be seen, literally, in the 2021 movie, Medical Racism: The New Apartheid. The film rolled out just as the COVID-19 vaccine was becoming available, making it an opportune moment for Kennedy to spread yet more vaccine hesitancy among a population which, at least up until that point, was being disproportionately hit and hurt by the virus. Billing itself as a “documentary,” the movie includes a predominately Black roster of expert talking heads—doctors, historians, academics, public health advocates—and juxtaposes their interviews against accounts of inhumane abuses against Black folks committed by the American medical establishment. [...] ...there’s also plenty of debunked vaccine pseudoscience, conspiracy theories, deliberate omissions, and selective inclusions that muddy the informational waters. In one instance, referencing a small-sample 2014 Mayo Clinic study that found Somali immigrants, Somali Americans, and other Black Americans (basically, folks of direct and diasporic African descent) had more vigorous antibody responses to the rubella vaccine than white study participants. After citing the study, physician Charles Penick, a noted vaccine skeptic, states that Black children “need probably about half the dose that kids are given,” lest they risk vaccine overdose.

It’s not like Black people are inoculated against anti-Black disinformation or talking points; we, too, have to know it when we see it. A lot slips through the cracks.

Also, this is the first and, hopefully, the last time I link to a story about Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Holly McCall writes for the Tennessee Outlook (which I read via Michigan Advance) wondering whether she should have said anything to correct the disinformation and conspiracy theories of a group of MAGA voters at the Holocaust memorial in Washington D.C.

It’s likely I wouldn’t have pursued a conversation had I not heard a colleague address the corrosive role of disinformation and misinformation in American politics. A 40-year veteran journalist, she told my fellow editors and me that she feels America’s democracy is at risk. Never, she said, could she remember a time of so much distrust and acrimony. Journalists must reach out beyond the usual media echo chambers to cover the 2024 election, she told us. I wanted to find out what made these guys tick. “What brings you guys here today?” I asked the man standing next to me, a 56-year-old from Las Vegas. He told me his crew was a group of high school friends who reunited once a year. Pointing to his friend wearing the red hat, he said, “His grandmother is Polish. She survived the Holocaust.” He went on to say three of their party of five had served in the military, him as a 22-year veteran of the Navy. They love America, he told me. Two of them have gay sons and, he told me, he would beat the hell out of anyone who harassed them for their sexual orientation. And then, as we chatted, he gestured to the wall of photos of a Nazi book burning. “Democrats are trying to do this,” he said. “They want our country to be like this.”

Frankly, I don’t know what McCall could have said to correct these people. Maybe those of us armed with a proper set of facts don’t need to correct but, instead, need to “plant seeds” by saying something.

Back on Earth-1, Alan Rappeport of The New York Times reports that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is encouraging the G20 to accelerate debt relief for poorer nations.

Speaking in Gandhinagar, India, ahead of a gathering of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations, Ms. Yellen cited a recent agreement among international creditors, including China, to help Zambia pay its debts. She said that the agreement, which took more than a year to negotiate, should be a blueprint to use in helping other nations, such as Ghana and Sri Lanka, to accelerate debt relief and restore growth. “We should apply the common principles we agreed to in Zambia’s case in other cases rather than starting at zero every time,” Ms. Yellen said. “And we must go faster.” The Treasury secretary noted that more than half of low-income countries are in or near debt distress — double the total from 2015. These nations face a vicious cycle, because heavy public debt levels make it hard to attract public and private investment.

The editorial board of the Miami Herald pleads for international assistance to prevent further social collapse in Haiti.

Unchecked armed violence. Rape. Kidnappings. Political instability. Corruption. Haiti is on the edge of a precipice. And once again, the United States and others in the international community are dragging their feet in helping to return the country, which is also amid a constitutional crisis, to law and order. [...] It is time for Haiti’s so-called friends to stop chattering about the problems and step up. The longer nations wait to send a lifeline to Haiti, the more likelihood that there will be little to save as women and girls increasingly become victims of sexual violence by gangs, and young men are recruited into taking up arms. Law and order have all but disappeared as murder and kidnapping, largely carried out by ruthless armed groups and gangs, escalate. These groups, which now control over 60% of the capital and are extending their grip outside the Haitian capital, have become the de facto government.

Finally today, Laura Gozzi of BBC News reports about the heat wave Europe is currently experiencing.

Italy, Spain and Greece have been experiencing high temperatures for several days already. The Italian health ministry issued a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence for the weekend. The heatwave is expected to continue well into next week, with 48C (118.4F) possible in Sardinia, according to Italian media. Such a temperature would, however, fall short of the European record high of 48.8C (119.8F) - which was recorded in Sicily in August 2021. The Italian weather service said Sardinia would be at the "epicentre" of next week's heatwave - which weather forecasters have dubbed Charon, after the ferryman who delivered souls into the underworld in Greek mythology.

Have the best possible day (in spite of the grimness of the news cycle)!