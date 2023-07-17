Exposure to per- and poly-fluoralkyl substances—known as "forever chemicals" because they are extremely resistant to breaking down in the environment—has long been linked to numerous negative health effects, including cancer, immune suppression, and developmental harm.

In March 2023, the Biden administration made history by proposing regulations and oversight on six types of PFAS in drinking water, a first on the federal level. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is allocating billions of dollars in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed by Democrats in 2021, to help states and communities improve their drinking water systems and align with the proposed regulations.

Add your name: We need the strongest possible protections from PFAS in our drinking water.

PFAS are commonly used in cosmetics, medications and medical devices, cleaning products, and more, and manufacturers aren't required to disclose their use. They have been found in more than 83% of U.S. waterways. The EPA estimates as many as 94 million Americans are drinking water contaminated with PFAS.

The proposed regulations would establish a legally enforceable limit on six common PFAS in drinking water and require public water systems to monitor and reduce chemical levels.

While the Biden administration is the first to take action on the federal level, state and local advocates have long worked to curb these dangerous substances. Recently, that has included holding companies like 3M and DuPont accountable for contaminating water with PFAS.

“You can’t make a mess and expect others to clean it up,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney when announcing a lawsuit against the chemical companies. “The defendants in this case knew their products were dangerous, but selfishly brought them to market anyway in pursuit of profits. This lawsuit will make them pay the costs the City will now need to incur to treat and remove PFAS to proactively protect Philadelphians and the environment.”

Everyone deserves safe, clean drinking water. Regulating PFAS will help protect public health, improve drinking water systems, and ensure all Americans—especially low-income communities and communities of color that face the highest exposure rates—have access to safe drinking water. Biden and EPA Administrator Michael Regan’s efforts are a critical first step in protecting our drinking water.

Add your name: Eliminate toxic "forever chemicals" in our water.