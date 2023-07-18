Last week, The New York Times laughably labeled the 2022 midterms a "red flag" for Democrats in 2024 because Republican voters turned out at higher rates than Democrats—a dynamic entirely consistent with historical norms for the out-party not in control of the White House.

What was actually unusual in '22 was the fact that Democrats outperformed Republicans with independent voters, a phenomenon that deviated from historical norms for the party controlling the White House.

But the Times article does prompt a more searching question in these routinely ahistorical times: What indicators actually offer potentially useful information about the upcoming cycle?

It's a conundrum to some extent since the midterms turned conventional wisdom on its head. Due to President Joe Biden's lackluster job approval ratings and the country's dismal right track/wrong track numbers—two data points that historically would suggest trouble ahead for Democrats—most prognosticators predicted huge Democratic losses.

But a truism recently mentioned on the Hacks on Tap podcast is worth remembering: In many ways, Republicans lost the midterms more than Democrats won them. Republicans, aided by the bumbling hand of Donald Trump, ran a terrible slate of MAGA candidates who were broadly obsessed with 2020 election denial. On top of that, the D.C. ecosphere of male pundits and analysts entirely misjudged the political fallout of a Supreme Court ruling that set women's rights and reproductive health care back 50 years.

Republicans paid a price on both fronts. Analysts at the progressive data firm Catalist dubbed GOP underperformance among Trump's election deniers in key Senate, gubernatorial, and secretary of state races the "MAGA tax." Whether Republicans will take a similar hit next year is an open question that depends largely on which candidates they nominate, who's leading the 2024 ticket, and the electorate that turns out to vote.

But one thing is certain: Abortion doesn't appear to have lost any resonance since last November, judging by both polling and special election results.

Here are five fundamentals to watch moving forward:

Special elections

While other steadfast predictors have proven increasingly unreliable, special elections, and particularly which party is consistently over performing in them, have become a generally reliable barometer of where the electorate is heading.

And according to the calculations of Daily Kos Elections, Democrats have fared very well in the 20 special elections held since the midterm, outperforming Biden's 2020 showing in 14 of those elections by an average of nearly 7 points. That is a very solid showing and a good sign for Democrats.

Candidate quality

Candidate quality, a factor cited by none other than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, has proven to be the Achilles’ heel for Republicans in multiple cycles for over a decade. The extent to which Republicans truly lost the election more than Democrats won it was largely a function of the anti-democracy, anti-abortion extremism that pulsed through the 2022 field of Republican candidates.

Senate Republicans, who were arguably kneecapped most by the party's election-denying forced birthers, are working hard to overcome the MAGA deficit in 2024, but there's little guarantee their preferred candidates will prevail. And even if they do, most of those supposedly more "moderate" candidates will still carry a ton of anti-abortion baggage into the general election.

Independents

As noted above, Democrats had a better-than-expected midterm precisely because independents broke for Democrats in a cycle when they usually would have broken heavily for Republicans.

For instance, in 2006, 2010, and 2018—all years in which the party out of power netted huge gains in the House—independents voted for that victorious party by anywhere from 12-19 points . But in 2022, Democrats actually won independents by several points (2 points in Edison Research exit polling and 4 points in the AP Votecast survey ).

Pay attention to which way independents are leaning in horse-race polling, both nationally and in local surveys. Generally speaking, any poll in which a Democratic candidate is overperforming among independents will be a positive sign for Democrats.

Issues

Once again, the issues dominating voter priorities appear to be the economy, abortion, and concerns for democracy. All of these issues (and how to read issue polling) involve a lot of nuance. But generally speaking, voters are more likely in 2024 than they were in the midterms to tie the country's economic performance to Biden because they view him as directly responsible. The economy is the one issue that's very difficult to predict, both because it's impossible to know how it will be performing next year and whether voters will attribute that performance to Biden in a negative or positive way. In fact, the economy is thriving under Biden—plenty of jobs, historically low unemployment, and inflation is falling sharply. So Democrats have a good news story to tell at the moment.

To the extent that abortion and democracy remain high on the list of voter priorities, it's almost certainly a good sign for Democrats. Voters who were most concerned about those two issues last year left little doubt that they sided with Democrats by roughly 60% — 40% or more.

Small-dollar donations

Polls surveying voter enthusiasm are not a particularly reliable turnout gauge, but muscular small-dollar fundraising can be a more predictive way to assess the engagement of base voters.

Last cycle, for instance, Senate Democratic incumbents and candidates swamped their Republican counterparts in grassroots fundraising and, sure enough, Democrats not only maintained control of the upper chamber but actually netted one seat.

Amassing a giant war chest by no means guarantees victory for any single candidate (see Democrat Amy McGrath in 2020), but an across-the-board grassroots fundraising advantage for one party can indicate broader trends within the electorate.

This year, Democratic Senate incumbents are already posting eye-popping fundraising numbers that give them an early cash advantage. If Democrats can maintain that edge in both the Senate and House, it will bode well for their competitiveness next cycle.