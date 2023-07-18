On Tuesday afternoon, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 “false electors” with multiple felony charges. Read the full charges here.

The groundwork was laid for a plan to send alternative slates of Trump electors to Congress in an attempt to outmaneuver and circumvent the longstanding Electoral College process. As part of the orchestrated plan, we allege that 16 Michigan residents met covertly in the basement of Michigan’s GOP headquarters, and knowingly and through their own volition, signed their names to multiple certificates stating that they were the duly elected and qualified electors for president and vice president for the United States of America for the state of Michigan. That was a lie.