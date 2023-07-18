There’s no better self-own than when one’s political opponent delivers a speech that underscores how insanely out of touch they are with Americans while making the case for your own reelection. Congratulations, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene! President Biden welcomes your in-kind contribution to his campaign.

If this is the bipartisanship President Joe Biden promised America, we love it.

x I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/f1q5giNM8j — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2023

The White House press team got the ball rolling with this tweet.

x Caught us. President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families. https://t.co/w0CwdlCfO9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 17, 2023

Team Biden has gotten very good at this, and it matters. There’s nothing national political reporters relish more than partisan sparring. Using Marjorie Taylor Greene to narrate a Biden 2024 ad is perhaps the single best way to coax the press corps into covering the Biden administration’s wealth of policy accomplishments. Nice.