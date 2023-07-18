There’s no better self-own than when one’s political opponent delivers a speech that underscores how insanely out of touch they are with Americans while making the case for your own reelection. Congratulations, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene! President Biden welcomes your in-kind contribution to his campaign.
If this is the bipartisanship President Joe Biden promised America, we love it.
The White House press team got the ball rolling with this tweet.
Team Biden has gotten very good at this, and it matters. There’s nothing national political reporters relish more than partisan sparring. Using Marjorie Taylor Greene to narrate a Biden 2024 ad is perhaps the single best way to coax the press corps into covering the Biden administration’s wealth of policy accomplishments. Nice.