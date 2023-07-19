Extreme weather events, driven by climate change, are a regular occurrence. Floods, record heat, wildfires, rising ocean temperatures, and tornadoes are being recognized as this summer’s “new normal.”

As long as the climate crisis remains unchecked, these devastating weather events will not just continue; they will increase in frequency. Nothing will get better without action. While we have taken steps with the Inflation Reduction Act, which included sweeping climate legislation, it’s time for us to take strides. We’re asking you to join us and call on President Joe Biden and Congress to take immediate action to address the climate crisis.

We are currently experiencing record-breaking ocean temperatures. Ocean surface temperatures around states like Florida have reached the highest levels on record since data collection began, threatening the survival of ecologically vital coral reefs and marine life. These high ocean temperatures also mean more uncertainty around hurricane predictions, as well as more and stronger storms.

This summer, much of the country has experienced poor air quality from wildfire smoke; it’s another preview of the climate disaster that will become increasingly common as the planet warms.

This is a very expensive crisis. The cost of climate and weather disasters in the United States last year totaled more than $165 billion—making it the third most costly year on record. Marginalized communities, which have made the fewest contributions to greenhouse gases, have faced the most devastating impacts to their health and livelihoods.

The Biden administration must immediately declare climate change an emergency under the National Emergencies Act. This would give us the ability to reinstate the crude oil export ban, end new fossil fuel projects and drilling, redirect disaster relief funds toward distributed renewable energy construction in frontline communities, and marshal companies to fast-track renewable transportation and clean power generation—and all while creating millions of high-quality union jobs.

Congress must immediately enact legislation to address the climate crisis and we must stop granting concessions and tax breaks to fossil fuel industries that drive this crisis. We need action NOW. We must collectively demand that our elected officials act to address the climate emergency.

