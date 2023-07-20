After a tense meeting, the Florida Board of Education unanimously approved a new set of standards for how Black history will be taught in the state’s public schools, ignoring protests from educators, politicians, and civil rights advocates who said the standards whitewash African American history. What drew the most outrage at Wednesday’s meeting was part of the middle-school standards that would require instruction to include “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Florida on Friday to speak out against the new standards for teaching Black history adopted by the board, NBC News reported. She will meet with parents, educators, civil rights leaders and elected officials.

The trip to Jacksonville will highlight efforts to "protect fundamental freedoms, specifically, the freedom to learn and teach America’s full and true history," a White House official told NBC News.

“Just yesterday in the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery,” she said at a convention for the traditionally Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta Inc, according to NBC. “They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it.”

At Wednesday’s board meeting, Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani expressed outrage over the reference that slavery personally benefited slaves.

“I am very concerned by these standards, especially … the notion that enslaved people benefited from being enslaved. It’s inaccurate and a scary standard for us to establish in our educational curriculum,” Eskamani said.

Kevin Parker, a community member, told the board of education, “Please table this rule and revise it to make sure that my history, our history is being told factually and completely, and please do not, for the love of God, tell kids that slavery was beneficial because I guarantee you it most certainly was not.”

x Ron DeSantis’s Board of Education is indoctrinating Florida’s youth into ignorance.



New mandated “clarifications” must be included while teaching Black history in public schools.



Like that enslaved people “developed skills” that “could be applied for their personal benefit,” pic.twitter.com/O9HfmOkFN9 — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) July 20, 2023 But Paul Burns, chancellor of K-12 public schools, defended the standards, accusing critics of “peddling really a false narrative.”

“Our standards are factual, objective standards that really teach the good, the bad and the ugly,” he was quoted as saying by the Florida Phoenix.

There is only one person of color on the seven-member state board of education “To be discussing African American history in this moment, with no one present who has felt the pain of the infliction of harm on African Americans. It’s overtly problematic,” said former state lawmaker Dwight Bullard , pointing at the non-Black members of the board. “Part of the reason the ’94 statute exists is because the state tried to cover up the Rosewood massacre.”