Greg Abbott is a Sub Human for putting barriers to kill migrants crossing the Rio Grande river. Please share #laloalcaraz cartoons, and see me at San Diego Comic-Con this week at Saturday's Quick Draw, BorderX Brewing in Barrio Logan on Saturday 3pm, hanging out at the NCS booth, drawing at the SF Cartoon Art Museum booth and a Saturday 530pm signing session with The Casagrandes! Stay tooned for updates here.