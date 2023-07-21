Major corporations, despite their conspicuous rainbow insignias and high scores on the Corporate Equality Index—a measure of a company's commitment to LGBTQ+ equality—have been found to contribute vast sums to politicians who ardently oppose the rights, equality, and existence of LGBTQ+ people.

AT&T, Pfizer, CVS, Verizon, UPS, and Wells Fargo: These are just some of the companies that outwardly flaunt their support during Pride month, yet have together funneled millions to anti-LGBTQ+ politicians. This double-dealing is not only hypocritical, it is also harmful. By contributing to politicians who oppose LGBTQ+ rights, these corporations are helping to perpetuate discrimination and oppression, draping themselves in rainbow colors for monetary gain while financing forces that perpetuate LGBTQ+ oppression. It is time to hold them accountable for their hypocrisy.

This deep-seated hypocrisy was recently exposed in a Popular Information investigation that found 25 corporations that scored high on the Corporate Equality Index had also contributed more than $10 million to politicians who voted against the Equality Act, a federal bill that would ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. This shows that public support for LGBTQ+ rights often does not match private actions. It is also a reminder that LGBTQ+ people continue to face discrimination in many areas of life, including employment, housing, and health care.

Dillon Nettles, policy and advocacy director for the ACLU of Alabama, explained to The 19th: “It seems really risky for companies at this point in time to be willing to backslide on that commitment knowing that this is a moment where the country is being more activated and galvanized by these attacks on trans rights, and even more broadly, LGBTQ+ rights,” he said.

This, friends, is a betrayal. We must demand more than the superficiality of rainbow logos and the token nod to diversity during Pride month. This fight for equality demands substance over symbolism, actions over empty words.

It is our duty to scrutinize these companies, not just during Pride but every day of the year. We must hold them accountable, ask tough questions, and demand transparent answers. We must challenge these corporations, question their contributions, and boycott their services if need be. It is time to send a clear message that we will not be placated by colorful logos while LGBTQ+ rights are trampled upon.

This isn't merely a fight against corporate deceit, but a fight for truth, for equality, and for a world where love, in all its forms, is celebrated.

