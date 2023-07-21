Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who warned us about Jewish space lasers, took a more benign approach, suggesting the UFO aliens are really angels, Raw Story reported.

“I’m a Christian, and I believe the Bible. I think that, to me, honestly, I’ve looked into it, and I think we have to question if it’s more of the spiritual. Angels or fallen angels,” Greene, an Oversight Committee member, told reporters on Thursday.

Burchett admitted that he’s never seen a UFO but is convinced they visited Earth before because they are in the Bible, citing the Old Testament Book of Ezekial.

x Tim Burchett says he has never seen a UFO, but he knows they have visited earth before because they are in the Bible. pic.twitter.com/UzApjCF05h — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 3, 2023

But Burchett seems to have been more influenced by the film “Independence Day,” saying the aliens pose a greater threat than Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping because there are “Tic-Tac videos” (yes, he referred to the candy) that show UFO craft that can fly underwater without leaving a heat trail. He explained to Fox News:

”Everybody says, ‘Well it’s the Russians. But you know good and well that if Putin had a UFO, he’d land the thing on the White House lawn, probably get out, ride a unicorn bare-chested over to the president and punch him in the mouth and then ride back to Mother Russia. If the Chinese had it, they’d own us. ... So you’re left with one other conclusion. These things are coming from somewhere else and this has been covered up since 1947 or sooner. We have military personnel that are decorated veterans telling us they’ve seen these things.”

x YouTube Video

On an Event Horizon podcast, Burchett speculated that the extraterrestrial craft could pose a dire threat to humanity with their advanced technology, The Guardian reported. “If they’re out there, they’re out there, and if they have this kind of technology, then they could turn us into a charcoal briquette,” Burchett said. “And if they can travel light years or at the speeds that we’ve seen, and physics as we know it, fly underwater, don’t show a heat trail, things like that, then we are vastly out of our league.”

The main witness at Wednesday’s hearings will be whistleblower David Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. Grusch has claimed that U.S. government agencies have a covert program that has secretly recovered and studied nonhuman craft. The story was first reported in early June by Debrief.

Grusch told NewsNation that the program has been “retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will ... non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed.”

x A military whistleblower claims a secret UFO retrieval program within the U.S. government has recovered “non-human origin technical vehicles." Hear from the whistleblower on "Elizabeth Vargas Reports" at 6p/5C.



Find your channel: https://t.co/ZH35VUpzxS. pic.twitter.com/CHLKtAD94c — NewsNation (@NewsNation) June 5, 2023

A Pentagon spokesperson, Susan Gough, told Fox News Digital that there is no "verifiable information to substantiate the claims" made by Grusch.

And a NASA spokesperson told The Guardian: “One of Nasa’s key priorities is the search for life elsewhere in the universe, but so far, NASA has not found any credible evidence of extraterrestrial life and there is no evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrial. However, Nasa is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe.”

The other scheduled witnesses for Wednesday’s hearings are David Fravor, a former Navy commander, and Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot. Fravor reported seeing a strange object in the sky while on a training mission in 2004, and Graves told “60 Minutes” that in 2021 he had seen unidentified aerial phenomena off the Atlantic coast “every day for at least a couple years,” The Guardian reported.

Graves gave an interview to CNN about his sightings during the hysteria over the Chinese balloon floating over the U.S. earlier this year.

Democrats acknowledge the public interest in UFOs and are not ignoring the issue. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota introduced an amendment to the annual defense policy bill that would declassify government records related to UFOs and UAPs.

And Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida appeared at the news conference with Burchett and Luna, supporting calls for government transparency on UFOs. The Hill quoted Moskowitz as saying: