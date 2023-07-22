Politico:

‘This Is a Really Big Deal’: How College Towns Are Decimating the GOP Growing population in America’s highly educated enclaves has led to huge gains for the Democratic Party. And Republicans are scrambling for answers. No place was more energized to vote than Dane County, the state’s second-most populous county after Milwaukee. It’s long been a progressive stronghold thanks to the double influence of Madison, the state capital, and the University of Wisconsin, but this was something else. Turnout in Dane was higher than anywhere else in the state. And the Democratic margin of victory that delivered control of the nonpartisan court to liberals was even more lopsided than usual — and bigger than in any of the state’s other 71 counties.

Yeah, it was a big deal, and powered an off year win by Democrats for a seat on the state Supreme Court. Is it a sign of things to come?

Appears Biden has opened up a lead in the Presidential race:

Monmouth 47-40

Quinnipiac 49-44

YouGov/Yahoo 47-43

Ipsos/Reuters 37-35

Morning Consult 43-42

YouGov/Economist 42-42 (Trump had a 4 pt lead in June)

AARP House battlegrounds 47-43

— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) July 21, 2023

Miami Herald:

DeSantis’ campaign is hemorrhaging support with this type of GOP voter, polls show Republican voters with a college degree and a built-in skepticism of Donald Trump were supposed to form the backbone of Ron DeSantis’ strategy to win the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Instead, they’re leaving his campaign in droves. A trio of Republican primary polls, including previously unpublished data obtained by McClatchyDC, show that Florida’s governor has suffered steep declines in support among GOP voters with at least a bachelor’s degree, an erosion that threatens to undermine his candidacy.

Sean Illing/Vox:

How the politics of racial resentment is killing white people A new book explains how racism gets whites to support policies that hurt them. Why do many working-class white Americans support politicians whose policies are literally killing them? This is the question sociologist and psychiatrist Jonathan Metzl tries to answer in his new book, Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America’s Heartland. The book is a serious look at how cultural attitudes associated with “whiteness” encourage white people to adopt political views — like opposition to gun laws or the Affordable Care Act — that undercut their own health. … “You can’t really understand why people might support those agendas if you just start the conversation today. There are long trajectories of anti-government sentiment that course through the South that Trump has tapped into. There are also concerns about what it means to have the government intervene in ways that equally distribute resources that working-class white populations fear might undermine their own sense of privilege. I think the GOP has also been remarkably successful at tapping into this narrative — a narrative that makes people anxious that immigrants and minorities are going to take away privileges that are theirs.”

new polling shows President Biden leads Trump by nine points, even with a third-party candidate.

AP:

Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district Alabama on Friday refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district, a move that could defy a recent order from the U.S. Supreme Court to give minority voters a greater voice and trigger a renewed battle over the state’s political map. Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated House and Senate instead passed a plan that would increase the percentage of Black voters from about 31% to 40% in the state’s 2nd District. The map was a compromise between plans that had percentages of 42% and 38% for the southeast Alabama district. GOP Gov. Kay Ivey quickly signed it. State lawmakers faced a deadline to adopt new district lines after the Supreme Court in June upheld a three-judge panel’s finding that the current state map — with one majority-Black district out of seven in a state that is 27% Black — likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act.

Jonathan V Last/Bulwark:

The DeSantis "Reset" Is a Death Rattle This is not how you try to beat Donald Trump. More: Going forward, expect fewer podiums and stages and more stops at Pizza Ranches, churches and VFW halls where DeSantis can speak directly to voters with no big platforms or barricades blocking close contact. “All DeSantis needs to drive news and win this primary is a mic and a crowd,” Peck said. Peck has met her candidate, yes? Is the pudding fingers guy in the white boots with the annoying voice who seems to sulk when he’s in groups and dismiss randos really the one you want in close contact with voters on a daily basis? As for using a mic and a crowd to win the primary, this is simply wrong as an analytical matter. What DeSantis needs to win the primary is the power of the state of Florida. He needs to pick more fights with woke corporations; hurt more refugees and trans people; ban more books. That’s his path forward: Use his power as governor to hurt people that Republican voters want to see hurt.

it's on course for maximum damage to the Republican Party.

Steven Beschloss/”America America” on Substack:

Aiming for Dictatorship While Trump hungers for retribution and extremist Republicans mock successes of modern liberal government, a network of right-wing groups plot a fascist takeover with an all-powerful U.S. president If you heard Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s remarks over the weekend at the Turning Point Action conference, it might have been laughable in how deep inside a far-right bubble it seemed. She thought she was attacking President Joe Biden. Consider the horror. “Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs, that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on…Programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions, and he still is working on it,” Greene said. It didn’t take long for Biden and his staff to pick up on it. The White House Twitter account posted, “Caught us. President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families.” Then, they released a campaign video using the comments, noting, “I approve this message.” How could Greene miss it? How did she think, employing her snarling, sarcastic tone, that she was taking it to him? Hers was an audience bent on “owning the libs,” ending the role of liberal government to improve lives, stopping the role of public education and public-funded healthcare and public transportation to shape civic life, crushing the role of government and the courts to increase equality by recognizing the reality of racial and economic inequality. In short, this means securing “freedom” for a white, Christian, patriarchal America that resents and rejects the country’s growing demographic realities and the role of democratic institutions to ensure the principles of equality and justice for all.

[@VP] has held weekly events about abortion access, met with Black legislators in TN who were expelled after protesting gun violence on the statehouse floor, & now is taking the lead in offering a counterpoint to DeSantis's cultural onslaught.



— David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) July 22, 2023

Important, developing story — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) July 22, 2023