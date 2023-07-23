It’s been a very hot summer so far, and not just because of climate change. We’re faced with openly racist hostility, revisionist spewings about slavery being good for Black people, and a host of other grave political concerns politically. As I pondered this week’s installment of Black Music Sunday, I recalled another long, hot summer—more than five decades ago in 1967—and I realized how many of the folks in my life today weren’t even born then. They don’t remember when urban centers across America burned—literally.

Though often portrayed as race riots, many historians have also described these events as uprisings and rebellions. The uprisings took place in Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tampa, Birmingham, Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Newark, New York City, Plainfield, Rochester, Toledo … the list is long—there were more than 150 rebellions that summer.

One major result of the unrest was the incisive “Kerner Commission Report,” the important conclusions of which were essentially ignored. The aftermath of the summer of ‘67 also created a shift in music, which became more militant, more “Black and proud,” and also highlighted conditions in the Black “ghettos” of the United States.



First, about those Black “ghettos.” Historian Daniel B. Schwartz wrote about the changing use of the word “ghetto” for TIME Magazine in 2019.

A 1948 report on Segregation in Washington—published the same year that the Supreme Court banned judicial enforcement of restrictive covenants in Shelley v. Kraemer—contained a chapter on housing segregation entitled “Ghettos in the Capital.” The authors made no bones about their intent to evoke the specter of the ghettos of the Holocaust in the way they referred to the residential segregation of blacks. “Ghetto is an ugly word,” one chapter opened. “To a Dane it is ugly. To any Nazi victim. To anyone who saw how Hitler placed a yellow mark on Jews so they could be made to live apart, suffer apart, die apart. To an American it is ugly.” The new black referent for “ghetto” truly came to the fore in the 1960s, as urban race riots starting in the middle of the decade vaulted segregated areas onto the front pages of newspapers and onto television screens across the nation and the globe. Digital history resources reveal how usage of the word “ghetto” soared in the 1960s and 1970s and how phrases like “Negro ghetto” or, increasingly, “black ghetto” came to eclipse “Jewish ghetto.” The African-American psychologist Kenneth Clark’s 1965 book Dark Ghetto probably did more than any other individual work to connect “ghetto” and “black” in the mainstream media. The title of the book was doubly appropriate. For Clark, the darkness of the “dark ghetto” was evident not only in the skin color of its inhabitants but in the fact that he saw such areas as bleak, desperate places, devoid of faith in a better future and awash in self-destructive behavior and social vices, even as they were defended by others as the home of vibrant culture and community. The transference of the word “ghetto” from Jewish to black enclaves stirred controversy. Some pointed to the lack of statutory laws restricting African Americans to prescribed areas, but that argument overlooked a whole range of state actions—from the enforcement of restrictive covenants before 1948, to support for redlining and the denial of home insurance for blacks in the suburbs, to the building of public housing in already segregated districts—that made black residential concentration far more than purely a case of de facto segregation.

The first song about “the ghetto” that comes immediately to mind in my musical memory? It’s by Donny Hathaway, cowritten in 1969 with Leroy Hutson, and released in 1970. x YouTube Video

From Hathaway’s Musician Guide biography by Carol Brennan: Hathaway was born in Chicago on October 1, 1945, but spent much of his childhood in St. Louis, where he lived in the Carr Square public housing project with his grandmother, Martha Pitts, who also went by the name Martha Crumwell. Pitts was a professional gospel singer, and Hathaway spent a disproportionate amount of time in church, watching her rehearse and perform. One day when he was just three years old, Hathaway was sitting in a pew alongside his mother, who recalled that her son was more than a bit fidgety that day. She asked him what the problem was, and he replied, "I want to go up there and sing with grandma," Drusella Huntley told Ebony. She told him, "'Go ahead.' The first song he ever sang was 'How Much I Owe, Love Divine,'" Huntley remembered. "He couldn't even pronounce the words properly, but he could follow the tune and melody." Hathaway soon began singing professionally as "Donny Pitts, The Nation's Youngest Gospel Singer." He also played the ukulele on stage, studied the piano, and as a child was fascinated by glitzy keyboard virtuoso Liberace. At St. Louis's Vashon High School, he quickly made a name for himself as a piano prodigy. Backed by the support of his teachers, Hathaway earned a fine-arts scholarship to Howard University and entered in 1964. His professors at Howard recognized Hathaway's talent and provided ample encouragement. During his time at Howard, he met both his future wife, Eulaulah, and recording artist Roberta Flack. Hathaway would leave Howard without his degree after three years of study; he had begun to receive lucrative job offers, in part because of his membership in a group called the Rick Powell Trio. While at Howard, Hathaway achieved early success in the recording industry by working as a producer and arranger for several acts, including Aretha Franklin and the Staple Singers. He also produced artists for Chess and Stax Records, and served as the band director for the Impressions, a group fronted by another Howard classmate, Leroy Hunter. In 1969, Hathaway teamed with a singer named June Conquest and recorded the single "I Thank You" for Curtis Mayfield's label and sang backup with the Mayfield Singers. Signed by Atlantic Records in 1969, Hathaway's first single, "The Ghetto, Part I," was released in late October and peaked on the R&B charts at number 23 the following January. The heartbreaking, mournful tale of inner-city misery quickly established Hathaway as a talented singer/songwriter with a deep debt to his gospel roots. His obituary in Rolling Stone would later note that the song "marked him as a major new force in soul music." I met Hathaway, when I transferred to Howard University’s Fine Arts Department from Hunter College in New York in 1965. None of we Black students at Howard remained unscathed by the racism in the nation’s Capitol; we all lived through the massive uprising that took place in Washington, D.C., after the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

Hathaway would go on to record another tune looking at inner city life, and breaking the cycle of “pain and misery.” He released “Little Ghetto Boy” on his 1972 “Live” album. x YouTube Video Lyrics: Little ghetto boy

Playing in the ghetto street

What'cha gonna do when you grow up

And have to face responsibility?

Will you spend your days and nights in a pool room?

Will you sell caps of madness to the neighborhood?

Little ghetto boy



You already know how rough life can be

'Cause you've seen so much pain and misery



Little ghetto boy

Your daddy was blown away

He robbed that grocery store

Don't you know that was a sad, sad old day?

All of your young life

You've seen such misery and pain

The world is a cruel place

And it ain't gonna change

You're so young

And you've got so far to go

But I don't think you'll reach your goal, young man

Hanging by the pool room door

Look out, son Little ghetto boy

When, when, when you become a man

You can make things change, hey, hey

If you just take a stand

You gotta believe in yourself and all you do

You've gotta fight to make it better

You'll see how other people will start believing, too

My son, things will start to get better



Hey, everything

( Everything has got to get better )

I declare, I believe that today

( Everything has got to get better )

Just as soon as you make up your mind

( Everything has got to get better )

Go 'head on and do what's right

( Everything has got to get better )

I said everything has got to get better

( Everything has got to get better )

I'm depending on you, little brother

( Everything has got to get better )

I'm depending on you, hey

( Everything has got to get better )

Hey, hey, need your help, little brother

( Everything has got to get better )

We need you now For those not yet born in 1967, or who were too young to understand what it was like back then, NBC News’ “Special Report: Summer of ‘67” will take you there. It was hard for me to watch; it was clearly produced for a white viewing audience, as Mark McLay explained in 2018 for Cambridge University Press’ “The Historical Journal.” On 15 September 1967, the television network NBC aired an hour-long special report on the riots that had broken out across seventy-six American cities during the preceding summer months.1 The broadcast was filmed in Detroit, which two months previously had experienced the worst riots since angry New Yorkers had protested Abraham Lincoln's announcement of the Union draft in 1863. Occurring less than a week after another huge uprising in Newark, the five-day-long eruption in the Motor City left forty-three dead and resulted in the destruction of over 2,000 buildings in largely black neighbourhoods. Yet, this special report was not aimed at a black audience. The tone of NBC's broadcast, anchored by journalist Frank McGee, was near-pleading with white viewers not to watch with their minds already closed by anger at the rioters. ‘There's a great temptation to become shrill about what happened here in Detroit in July’, McGee admitted, ‘[but] it's a temptation we wish to avoid.’ Following dramatic footage of soldiers marching in the streets and buildings ablaze, McGee gravely intoned that the United States was in the midst of its worst crisis since the Civil War and the country was running out of time to find answers.2 Ultimately, the broadcast amounted to an appeal for action – for a policy approach that stressed social justice for black urban Americans, rather than a law and order clampdown across the United States that would satisfy the white ‘backlash’ sentiment apparent in the nation. Watch below; the “Special Report” clocks in at just under an hour.

x YouTube Video

One of the pieces of music used in the soundtrack was Lou Rawls’ “Dead End Street” His monologue specifically refers to Chicago, but the songs could be applied to every Black urban area at the time.

x YouTube Video

Lyrics: I was born in a city that they call the Windy City

And they called it the Windy City because of the Hawk

The Hawk, the almighty Hawk, Mr. Wind

Takes care of plenty business around wintertime

The place that I lived in

Was on a street that, uh, happened to be one of the dead end streets

Where there was nothing to block the wind, the elements

Nothing to buffer them for me to keep them from knockin' my pad down, you know

I mean, really sockin' it to me

When the boiler would bust and the heat was gone

I had to get fully dressed before I could go to bed

Of course, I couldn't put on my goulashes 'cause they had buckles on them

And my folks didn't play that

They said "Don't you tear up my bed clothes with some goulashes on"

But I was fortunate

Soon as I was big enough to get a job and save enough money

To get a ticket to catch anything I'll split

I said one day I'm gon' return

And I'm gon' straighten it all out

And I'm 'bout ready to go back now

So I thought I'd tell you about it They say this is a big rich town

But I live in the poorest part

I know I'm on a dead end street

In a city without a heart

I learned to fight before I was six

The only way I could get along

But when you're raised on a dead end street

You've gotta be tough and strong

Now all the guys I know are getting in trouble

That's how it's always been

When the odds are all against you

How can you win, yeah, yeah, yeah

A-Lordy now, yeah I'm gonna push my way out of here

Even though I can't say when

But I'm gonna get off of this dead end street

And I ain't never gonna come back again

Never

No, no, no

Gon' get outta here I'm gonna push my way out of here

Even though I can't say when

But I'm gonna to get off of this dead end street

And I ain't gonna never come back again

No, no, no

I ain't gon' come back to this city street no more



No, 'cause I'm gon' get me a job

I'm gonna save my dough

Get away from here

I ain't gon' come back no more

I'm tired of a dead end street

I wanna get out in the world and learn something

I'm tired of breaking my back

I wanna start using my mind

Historian Alice George wrote about the Kerner Commission’s results for Smithsonian Magazine in 2018:

Many Americans blamed the riots on outside agitators or young black men, who represented the largest and most visible group of rioters. But, in March 1968, the Kerner Commission turned those assumptions upside-down, declaring white racism—not black anger—turned the key that unlocked urban American turmoil. [...] “White society,” the presidentially appointed panel reported, “is deeply implicated in the ghetto. White institutions created it, white institutions maintain it, and white society condones it.” The nation, the Kerner Commission warned, was so divided that the United States was poised to fracture into two radically unequal societies—one black, one white. [...] … it is rare for a president to offer no public endorsement of a report produced by his own hand-picked commission. Still, that’s what LBJ did. The president had chosen moderate commission members because he believed they would support his programs, seek evidence of outside agitation, and avoid assigning guilt to the very people who make or break national politicians—the white middle class. The report blindsided him. [...] Backlash was immediate. Polls showed that 53 percent of white Americans condemned the claim that racism had caused the riots, while 58 percent of black Americans agreed with the findings.

The last surviving member of the Kerner Commission, former U.S. Sen. Fred Harris, spoke with Bloomberg three years ago about the findings—and how they hold true today.

x YouTube Video

For a deeper dive, check out “AMERICA ON FIRE: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s,” by Elizabeth Hinton.

From the 2021 New York Times review of the book, by Peniel E. Joseph:

Through 10 crisply written and lucidly analytical chapters, Hinton reframes the conventional understanding of the long hot summers of the 1960s and their aftermath. She begins by challenging the common use of the term “riot” to describe the civil disturbances that threatened to shatter America at the time. Hinton reminds us that the racial massacres that formed an archipelago of Black suffering and death from Springfield, Ill., in 1908 to Chicago in 1919 and Tulsa, Okla., in 1921, were riots instigated by whites, although they remain unlabeled as such. Indeed, she argues, the violent clashes, often with the police, that have broken out in Black communities from the 1960s up to the present “can only be properly understood as rebellions” — part of “a sustained insurgency.” “America on Fire” persuasively expands the chronology of these actions from a discrete six- or seven-year period in the ’60s to encompass, in evolving stages, every decade since. By her calculation — she includes a 25-page timeline of dates and locations — between July 1964 and April 2001 nearly 2,000, often violent, urban rebellions erupted in the United States in response to the racially biased policing of housing projects, public schools, parks, neighborhoods and street corners. America learned the exact wrong lessons from the burning embers of Watts, Newark and Detroit, setting the stage for a shift from the War on Poverty to a War on Crime funded by the 1968 Safe Streets Act, which put the federal government in the business of crime control and encouraged local police departments to identify potential criminals before they committed crimes — in short, to try to manage problems caused by systemic racism beyond residents’ control. Hinton recounts, in finely grained detail, how new resources devoted to policing Black communities in cities such as York, Pa., and Stockton, Calif., exacerbated the racial segregation, disinvestment, violence and punishment that would permanently scar the entire nation.