We begin today with Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner writing for their “Steady” Substack about Florida’s newly proposed curriculum for Black studies.

Proponents of these new standards, especially their biggest cheerleader, Governor Ron DeSantis, say they promote teaching positive achievements of Black Americans in history. No problem there. It’s when it comes to the other side of the coin that we have a big issue — the new lessons seem intent on downplaying the horrors of the Black experience. In other words, once again, the truth. The truth revealed by hard facts. One passage that has gotten a lot of attention is for middle schoolers. It states they should learn that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” The danger of this narrative is striking. A system that brutalized, raped, and killed human beings while stealing their freedom and denying their humanity is rotten to its core. That enslaved people were able to find resilience and build lives in some form is a testament to their courage and spirit. There is no “other side” to the story of slavery. It is true that these new standards, as horrific as they are, would have been a great improvement over what I learned in my segregated middle school. We have come a long way. But that was because of the bravery of civil rights leaders and activists who fought, sometimes with their lives, for a full realization of American values. Any receding from progress — as this surely is — represents a threat to our democracy. We have been strengthened as a nation, all of us, by a national movement to right the wrongs of our past. It is tempting to try to ignore DeSantis. He is a bully. He wants a reaction. He uses cruelty and disingenuity to garner headlines. He feeds off the anger of his adversaries.

More on African American studies in Florida from Heather Cox Richardson at her “Letters From an American” Substack.

The new guidelines reject the idea that human enslavement belied American principles; to the contrary, they note, enslavement was common around the globe, and they credit white abolitionists in the United States with ending it (although in reality the U.S. was actually a late holdout). Florida students should learn to base the history of U.S. enslavement in “Afro-Eurasian trade routes” and should be instructed in “how slavery was utilized in Asian, European, and African cultures,” as well as how European explorers discovered “systematic slave trading in Africa.” Then the students move on to compare “indentured servants of European and African extraction” (p. 70) before learning about overwhelmingly white abolitionist movements to end the system. In this account, once slavery arrived in the U.S., it was much like any other kind of service work: slaves performed “various duties and trades…(agricultural work, painting, carpentry, tailoring, domestic service, blacksmithing, transportation).” (p. 6) (This is where the sentence about personal benefit comes in.) And in the end, it was white reformers who ended it. This information lies by omission and lack of context. The idea of Black Americans who “developed skills” thanks to enslavement, for example, erases at the most basic level that the history of cattle farming, river navigation, rice and indigo cultivation, southern architecture, music, and so on in this country depended on the skills and traditions of African people.

Max Blaisdell of Bolts magazine looks to see whether Chicago’s new mayor, Brandon Johnson, is fulfilling his promises regarding policing.

During his inauguration on May 15, Johnson called for new investments in housing, mental health, and youth employment, with special attention to outlying neighborhoods that have long experienced divestment and violence. [...] Since that celebratory day, Johnson has had to tackle the realities of governing, which have tripped up other progressive politicians who tried to deliver on their campaign planks while navigating the ire of cops. Chicago’s police union has already vowed to retaliate against his reforms, and similar threats have cowed many officials over the years. But the city’s activist community, whose support propelled him into office, now expects him to deliver on his ambitious plans. Over the last few months, several key policy and personnel decisions have already tested whether Johnson can chart a new course on public safety in the city, offering an early case study for how left-leaning officials try to sustain their commitments in the face of police opposition. Since May, Johnson has created a new “community safety” office, which is tasked with coordinating the mayor’s “root cause” approach to public safety. But he also raised progressive groups’ eyebrows with his pick for an interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department (CPD)—a member of the top brass who’s been critiqued for perpetuating a culture of protectionism and coverups—and when he left in place a controversial police surveillance contract that he’d pledged to end during his campaign. These were both temporary moves that he’ll get a chance to revisit soon.

Brian Kennedy and Alec Tyson for the Pew Research Center looks at data that strongly suggests that most Americans thinks it is essential to be a leader in other space.

About seven-in-ten Americans say it is essential that the U.S. continue to be a world leader in space, while 30% say this is not an essential role for the country. Support for a U.S. leadership role in space is widely held across groups, including by majorities of Republicans and Democrats alike. More than 50 years ago, space exploration was a race to the moon between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union. In 1998, the International Space Station launch marked a highlight for international cooperation in space between the U.S., Russia, Japan, Canada and Europe. Today, more countries, such as India and China, are pursuing their own goals in space, which could challenge the U.S. as a world leader. China, a country many Americans view as a competitor, has goals of sending human astronauts to the moon and expanding its own space station.Most Americans continue to believe that the U.S. space agency NASA has a critical role to play, even as private space companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are increasingly involved in space. Overall, 65% of U.S. adults say it is essential that NASA continue to be involved in space exploration, the survey finds. A smaller share (32%) believe that private companies will ensure enough progress is made in space exploration, even without NASA’s involvement.

Aitor Hernández-Morales of POLITICO Europe looks at the likelihood that a far-right government will take over in Spain after today’s elections.

The vote is, by far, the most consequential to be held in Spain in recent memory. For the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco, the election could lead to a Spanish government with far-right ministers. That eventuality could signal a wider sea-change in Europe ahead of next year’s European Parliament election and give fuel to right-wing forces that want the EU to take more hardline stances on everything from climate policy to migration. But in practical terms, this election may also stand out for being the most chaotic in the country’s history. Called after the left-wing coalition government suffered a surprise defeat in May’s local elections, the vote is being held in the dead of summer when over one-fourth of Spain’s 37 million registered voters are on vacation. There’s a real possibility that the electors assigned to man polling stations won’t show up, a scenario that would oblige authorities to conscript staff on the spot and delay the start of the vote.

Elena Gostoli of New Lines Magazine has a report on Turkey months after the earthquake in southeastern Turkey that killed over 50,000.

The twin earthquakes that devastated southeast Turkey and northwest Syria on Feb. 6 left behind a trail of death, the scale of which remains uncertain. More than 50,000 have been confirmed lost in Turkey alone, while in Syria the official count stands at more than 8,000. An unknown number, likely in the thousands, are still missing. After it faced backlash for the initial lackluster response to the crisis, the Turkish government wants to project an image of speed and efficiency in the recovery and reconstruction process. But in Hatay, the worst-affected region in Turkey, environmental and civil society groups are concerned that many more could die years down the line because of toxic substances contained in the waste created by tens of thousands of collapsed buildings. They have been gathering evidence that the debris is being disposed of without following the correct procedures, endangering citizens’ health as well as poisoning the environment.[...] Turkey faces a challenge of epic proportions in clearing the disaster waste and rebuilding. Japan’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which killed at least 20,000 people, produced 28 million tons of disaster waste, compared with Turkey’s 210 million tons. For Japan, this was the equivalent of about 70% of the total domestic waste the country generates in a regular year. Ten years later, more than 1,000 people still lived in temporary accommodation, despite costly reconstruction efforts. While Japan contended with the nuclear waste from the Fukushima reactor, some residents and civil society groups in Hatay fear the hastily cleared ruins could now unleash another disaster on survivors and the environment — further increasing the death toll from the catastrophe years down the line.

Finally today, Corbin K. Barthold writes for The Bulwark about the incomplete and inappropriate uses behind the uses of the word “Orwellian.”

Typically, “Orwellian” is shorthand for Orwell’s novel Nineteen Eighty-Four. Some things are indeed “Orwellian” in this sense (say, life in North Korea). And many things called “Orwellian” inaccurately, or with only limited precision, are nonetheless legitimate problems (Donald Trump in power springs to mind). At all events, like many other once-useful labels—“Communist,” “patriot”—“Orwellian” has been irredeemably corrupted. Slavishly repeated by unreflective hacks looking to score political points, it is now tired, broken, and unusable. (“Orthodoxy, of whatever colour, seems to demand a lifeless, imitative style.” That’s Orwell, in “Politics and the English Language,” to which we will return.) A case in point is the rash of rightwing complaints about the “Orwellian” nature of “Big Tech censorship.” Twitter’s 2020 decision (briefly) to curtail the spread of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story? Orwellian. Twitter’s and Facebook’s decisions to ban Donald Trump after the January 6th riot? Orwellian. Apple’s and Google’s decisions not to carry Parler in their app stores? Orwellian. The Facebook Oversight Board’s decision to delay the reinstatement of Trump’s Facebook account? You get the idea. [...] If they’d stop and think, those uttering “social media” and “Orwellian” in the same breath might realize that the dynamic at play here is quite contrary to what’s depicted in their favorite story. Smith’s world is one of information scarcity. What the Party says goes. Our world, by contrast, is one of information abundance. We’re living, in fact, through an information explosion. With so many sources of information available to us, we don’t have to place our trust in any one authority. We don’t have to take anyone’s word for anything—and, increasingly, we don’t.

Have the best possible day everyone!