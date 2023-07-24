The LGBTQ+ community faces a rising tide of injustice. Hateful anti-trans legislation is being pushed across the country, while opportunistic politicians push for "don't say gay" bills. If we do not act, these injustices will only become more entrenched.

President Joe Biden and Congress must step up and fight for LGBTQ+ representation immediately. They must appoint more LGBTQ+ judges to the federal bench and ensure that all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, have equal access to justice.

Despite Biden's efforts to promote diversity, the LGBTQ+ community remains underrepresented in the legal system. According to Lambda Legal, a civil rights organization, only 2.2% of federal judges identify as LGBTQ+, while approximately 7.1% of the U.S. population does. This disparity is stark and unacceptable.

Right now, there are around 46 current and 24 future vacancies in the district and circuit courts, predominantly in the Northeast, South, and Midwestern regions. These open positions provide an opportunity to improve the representation of the LGBTQ+ community in the judiciary.

The glaring void of LGBTQ+ representation in our legal system isn't just a statistic—it's a reality with profound and harmful consequences. As revealed by a 2022 survey conducted by Lambda Legal and Black and Pink National, the impact of this underrepresentation is both real and distressing.

Of those who identified as gender or sexual minorities, women, and people living with HIV, a staggering 22% reported hearing demeaning comments about their sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV status within the confines of the courtroom. This troubling finding underscores the pressing need for a more inclusive, equitable, and representative judiciary.

The federal courts make decisions that deeply affect the LGBTQ+ community. By appointing more LGBTQ+ judges, we can ensure that these voices are heard and that justice is truly blind. The challenge ahead is to promote diversity on the bench and safeguard the rights and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community. More LGBTQ+ representation in the judiciary is not just a question of fairness—it is an essential aspect of delivering justice to all citizens.

