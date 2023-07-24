It can be tough going when it comes to the conservative grift. If you are railing against the “Barbie” movie, that racks up lots of clicks. But if you’re defending Jan. 6 seditionists, apparently few people are interested anymore.

William Shipley claims to represent several dozen Jan. 6 defendants, including the so-called QAnon Shaman, whose real name is Jacob Chansley. Shipley is what you might imagine: a conspiracy theorist on Twitter and a bona fide crank.

Well, break out your tiniest violin, because you’ll be devastated to learn that he is “pleading poverty.”

I hate to come back pleading poverty again, but the Panic button is in sight. Contributors to the J6 legal fund have been incredibly generous since the fund was started about a year ago. We have raised right at $240,000 in 11 months. That money pays the expenses of two attorneys, plus a decent chunk of legal fees for a host of J6 defendants. Right now I have 22 clients with active cases. Over the past year that the fund has existed, it has supported 31 clients. Even if all the money was devoted just to fees, that is still only $8,000 per case. Fundraising has declined over the first 6 months of this year -- probably by more than half. The Fund right now owes more money for past expenses that it has. There have been only 2 donations in the last 3 days -- totaling $60. Over a month's time that would be $600. I will need to start withdrawing from cases by the end of August if finances don't improve. So, if you can and are willing, right now the need for help in covereing the costs of J6 legal defense work is greater than ever.

What has America come to! It’s so sad that those defendants are looking for a handout, unable to pull themselves up by their bootstraps.

Shipley’s crowdfunding effort aimed to raise $750,000, so $240,000 is actually quite pathetic. Their hero and Lord Savior Donald Trump could chip in and defend those who performed acts of sedition on his behalf, but ha ha ha! Why would he help these chumps out? They are failed insurrectionists! And given that most of them are going to jail anyway, why pay a lawyer when a public defendant would likely score the same results?

And it’s not like Trump is paying his own lawyers. What does this Shipley guy think, anyway—that he’s somehow extra special?

Instead, Trump needs his loser followers to send him the money. Why, no one needs more money than their supposed billionaire hero! The rubes are happy to comply. Everyone else can fend for themselves, thank you very much.

Weirdly, Shipley can’t get any of his clients to vouch for him and help in the fundraising effort.

That shouldn’t be surprising. They’re all likely busy with their own grifts.

No one in this world should expect anything less.