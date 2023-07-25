“That guy needs a turd martini...”

Misty watercolor memories from seven years ago this week when Ted Cruz got booed out of the convention hall

And we all lived happily ever after.

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Note: When wandering in the woods remember: "Leaves of three...rub it all over from head to knee." You can trust me—I'm an Evil Eagle Scout.

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til National Support Public Education Day: 5

Days 'til the Fair Bluff Watermelon Festival in North Carolina: 4

Number of national parks in which 100% of heat-related deaths in parks have occurred so far this year: 3 (Grand Canyon, Death Valley, Big Bend)

Percent of TV viewing now watched via streaming services like Netflix: 38%

Percent viewed via traditional cable: 31%

The last time the WGA and SAG-AFTRA were on strike at the same time: 1960

Age of Tony Bennett when he died last week: 96

Puppy Pic of the Day

CHEERS to Bidenomics in action. The official date doesn’t arrive for another few weeks, but the AP took a pre-anniversary dive into the Inflation Reduction Act's impact on both climate change and the U.S. economy. And unless the sun stops shining, Dark Brandon's ambitious gamble looks like it's paying off big-time:

In less than a year it has prompted investment in a massive buildout of battery and EV manufacturing across the states. Nearly 80 major clean energy manufacturing facilities have been announced, an investment equal to the previous seven years combined, according to the American Clean Power Association. That’s a lot of B’s. “It seems like every week there’s a new factory facility somewhere” being announced, said Jesse Jenkins, a professor at Princeton and leader of the REPEAT Project which has been deeply involved in analysis of the law. “We’ve been talking about bringing manufacturing jobs back to America for my entire life. We’re finally doing it, right? That’s pretty exciting,” he said. […] Derrick Flakoll, North America policy associate at Bloomberg NEF, pointed out that sales at the largest manufacturer of solar panels in the U.S., First Solar, skyrocketed after the law passed, creating a big backlog of orders. “This is years and years of manufacturing capacity that is already booked out because people are bullish about the U.S.-produced solar market,” he said.

Among the states getting the biggest boost from the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, just in time for 2024: Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia. Joe, you sneaky bastard.

JEERS to the—Aaaaagh!!!—uncertainty. But then again...are we about to have a recession??? Are we going to have two recessions? Are we going to have no recession? Will it be deep? Will it be shallow? I DON’T KNOW!!! Questions need answers, and that's why I always turn to The Media. They'll help me make sense out of all this economic ping-ponging. Let's check the online headlines for the definitive answer:

» Economists see recession odds at 50% or less (Bloomberg) » The probability of US recession in the next year has fallen to 20% (Goldman Sachs) » Survey: Recession likely by 2024 despite resilient economy (Bankrate) » Experts warn of an impending recession in the US (Bitcoin News) » The case for a 2023 recession may be crumbling (CNN) » A deeply-inverted yield curve sounds recession alarm (Forbes) » U.S. recession appears less likely, economists say » Slowdown in July private sector growth 'reignites recession worries' (Yahoo News) » A U.S. recession is coming this year (CNBC) » Supreme Court student loan ruling raises U.S. recession risk (Investors Business Daily) » Yellen brushes off recession fears; economy 'more resiliant' than many predicted » A recession might be coming (NPR)

There you go. Whew. Thanks for clearing that up. Especially you, NPR.

CHEERS to great moments in standing around fake display kitchens. 64 years ago this week, in 1959, Richard Nixon—then Ike's veep—engaged in a verbal fisticuffs with Nikita Khrushchev on the merits of capitalism versus communism, an event that became known as the "Kitchen Debate."

I chose a small image so you wouldn’t have to see Dick’s face up close.

It was a civilized discussion (said the Russki: "Don't you have a machine that puts food into the mouth and pushes it down? Many things you've shown us are interesting but they are not needed in life.") until the Soviet leader got pissed and gave one of Nixon's aides a nipplectomy with a cheese grater. Khrushchev later paid to have them replaced, after which the aide sent him a brief note: "Thanks for the mammaries."

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Turtles and tortoises can feel their shells. A mechanoreceptive innervation in the superficial layers of the shell is sensitive to touch and vibrations.



So this one is just ticklish



[read more: https://t.co/bdMlZ2eQXo]

[📹 https://t.co/X8rjpwYLsi]pic.twitter.com/YaieV5RnX2 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 23, 2023

CHEERS to finding true (state-mandated-under-penalty-of-forced-labor) love. Aww, don’t ya just love it when ruthless dictators get twitterpated? That was the big story coming out of North Korea 14 years ago, when Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un married Ri Sol-Ju after realizing that his biological clock was ticking ticking ticking. This year they exchanged the traditional 14-year anniversary gifts. Hers to him: a clock and a gift certificate to Awful Cuts. His to her: a My Husband Played Donald Trump for a Sucker and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt t-shirt. [Dabs eyes with handkerchief.] That's amore.

JEERS to the Whitewash of '23. The state of Florida released it's latest education standards for young learners, and they include the now-fact that slaves actually had it pretty good:

Florida's 2023 Social Studies curriculum will include lessons on how "slaves developed skills" that could be used for "personal benefit," according to a copy of the state's academic standards reviewed by CBS News. The lessons in question fall under the social studies curriculum's African-American studies section, and be taught to students in sixth through eighth grade, according to the state standards. American slavery’s #1 cheerleader. Vice President Kamala Harris called the lesson plan an attempt to "gaslight" students. "They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us and we will not stand for it," she said in a speech at Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.'s national convention in Indiana on Thursday. "We who share a collective experience in knowing we must honor history in our duty in the context of legacy. There is so much at stake in this moment."

Slavery, Florida Style: come for the kidnapping from your homeland, family separations, whippings, rape, verbal humiliation, attack dogs, and sun-baked solitary-confinement boxes...stay for the valuable blacksmithing skills. Great job, kids—here’s your diploma.

Ten years ago in C&J: July 25, 2013

CHEERS to the growing plague of…SAME-SEX TWITTERPATION!!! I knew this would happen---the Supreme Court pulled the cork out of the gays-getting-married bottle and now it's marriage mania!!! In Pennsylvania, the first marriage licenses were issued in Montgomery County, setting up a court challenge that will break the back of the ban there. (That's in addition to another suit mounted by the ACLU, and those guys don't mess around.) A couple in Ohio flew to Maryland to tie the knot, then came back to hear a judge say their union was legal in the Buckeye State. There are also lawsuits to overturn marriage bans in Illinois, Virginia, and North Carolina. The opposition claims God is on their side. And in other news, God begs to differ.

And just one more…

CHEERS to coming in like a lion. Woo hoo! My zodiac sign—Leo—came roaring in over the weekend. You know who's a Leo? President Obama. Neil Armstrong and 35 other astronauts. Robert Redford. Madonna. The Far Side creator Gary Larson. Loni Anderson. Steve Martin. Stanley Kubrick. Andy Warhol. And what do we all have in common? Oh we hate to brag…

The Leo Woman is glamorous and regal. She isn't complicated—in fact she's more up-front and honest. She revels in the spotlight and often finds herself the center of attention. No matter how happy she is in her personal life, a Leo woman needs more. That usually means a career or, in some cases, an involvement in social or community affairs that showcase her creative interests and organizational skills. "Blah blah blah blah..."

"Oh, shut up, Frank." The Leo Man [is] good-looking and personable and possess a swaggering grace that makes [him] attractive to women. They are friendly and good-natured, although they have a tendency to sulk. They have a strong ego and can seem preoccupied with their own concerns at times. Image is important to these men, and they take great care in cultivating just the right one for themselves.

…but brag we shall. Meow.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

