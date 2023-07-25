House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is cementing the narrative that he will tell anyone whatever it is they want to hear. Whether or not he can deliver is a different story. McCarthy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity what every Fox viewer wants to hear: He’ll get vengeance for the Donald Trump impeachments by initiating an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

“We’ve only followed where the information has taken us. But Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” McCarthy said Monday.

x Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday night said the House's investigation into the Bidens is "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry." pic.twitter.com/uMFXWA9JSj — The Recount (@therecount) July 25, 2023

Revenge for twice-impeached Donald Trump. That’s what this is really about, not whether anyone believes President Joe Biden had anything to do with Hunter Biden’s leaked dick pics or whatever it is that House Republicans are “investigating.” McCarthy, however, pretended to Hannity that all of this is a very real scandal rather than the fever dream of Rudy Giuliani.

The “information” McCarthy is referring to, as Mark Sumner wrote last week, consists of: “Seventeen audio tapes that don’t exist; One WhatsApp message that’s a fake; One “informant” who has been dead for over a decade; One “informant” who is on the run from international authorities after skipping bail; One disagreement by a disgruntled IRS employee who thought he deserved a promotion.”

But sure, go ahead and do an impeachment. The government is two months—and just 16 legislative work days—away from running out of funding. How can the American people expect the Republican House to do the work of governing when they have this Donald Trump agenda of revenge to carry out?

Is anyone who doesn’t watch Fox News or exist on a right-wing media diet really clamoring for the impeachment of Joe Biden? Not even close. CNN’s Bakari Sellers sums up what the rest of American is wondering: WTF? “I am not sure where Joe Biden falls in any of this,” Sellers said Tuesday morning. “I think most of America is like, what are we doing? Are you impeaching Hunter Biden? That appears to be decently asinine.”

