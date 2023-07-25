Former "assistant to the president" Peter Navarro apparently sees the writing on the wall—and he doesn't like it. In a new video, the man who worked feverishly to help Donald Trump overthrow the United States government on Jan. 6, 2021, slaps a picture of the Declaration of Independence behind himself, wires himself up with a microphone that makes it abundantly clear the patriotic background is meant to hide that he's taping this in his own basement or somebody else's, and warns that a second Civil War is nearly upon us.

Well, that was two minutes of absolute batshit gibberish, Peter. Thank you for sharing that.

What the specific f--k Navarro is going on about is unclear, and the frequent edits in the brief clip suggest that he went off the rails numerous times before patching together the half-presentable version of his claims, but the spirit of the thing is clear. Trump has been indicted twice now, and it's looking more and more likely that he will be indicted for the biggest crime of all: the attempted overthrow of the United States government, which Navarro personally participated in and has been trying to help Trump skate from ever since.

Hold Trump and Navarro responsible for an attempt to erase the results of a United States election, hints the basement-dwelling fascist, and you can expect Republicans to start murdering people. That's what a civil war is: organized murder. Navarro can play cute with his "cold, woke hands" references and the vagueness of "come back to haunt you," but "second Civil War" means shooting people, and that's what Navarro is evidently hoping for if it means getting himself, a far-right seditionist hack who has already been indicted twice and is likely to be indicted again, off the hook.

Yup. That's where all this is coming from: a violent case of self-interest.

Navarro has been indicted on charges of contempt of Congress and will go on trial in September. Last March he was ordered to turn over more than 200 emails from his White House days to the National Archives after the Department of Justice filed suit to compel him. Navarro had refused because he said the emails might be incriminating, and that the Justice Department was using the Presidential Records Act to get around his Fifth Amendment rights.

Navarro's current troubles stem from his actions as a traitorous, seditionist crook. He was a major cog in the White House plan to erase Donald Trump's election loss (aka the crafting of an attempted Republican-backed coup). He allegedly worked with Steve Bannon to implement the John Eastman-advocated plan to have Congress throw out the electoral results in multiple Joe Biden-won states so Republican legislatures in those states could then replace them with Trump-allied electors. That's why the House committee investigating the coup insisted on talking to him and why Navarro flat-out refused, risking jail time rather than agreeing to provide documents or testimony. It's also why Navarro was subpoenaed by a grand jury investigating the coup over a year ago.

So yeah, it turns out that this Bannon-allied Trump lackey has a whole lot of reasons to hope Trump supporters go nuts and start murdering Democrats in a new "civil war" rather than abide Trump being held accountable for the attempted coup that Navarro was himself an eager accessory to. Nothing shapes the fascist mind like the possibility of prison time, and if the Department of Justice does muster the courage to indict Trump over the Jan. 6 coup attempt, there's very little chance they wouldn't go after Navarro as co-conspirator.

This isn't new for Navarro, by the way. He dons his black T-shirt to spew these weirdly fascist, possibly cocaine-fueled rants on a regular basis. One of his more memorable attempts was in an appearance with Bannon in which Navarro explained that Trump had stolen the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago so that he could publicly expose them and thwart the next major war or ... something?

This guy taught actual college economics classes once upon a time. As a supposed economist. Can you imagine what those effing lectures must have been like?

