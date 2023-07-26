Take the C&J Insurrectionist Idiot Quiz—Part VIII

Sorry for slacking—we haven't done one of these in a while. Same rules as usual: guess which of these are actual recent arrests, pleas, and/or convictions of some of the MAGA cult idiots who took part in the attempted overthrow of the U.S. government on January 6th, and which are not. Good luck…

1. An Arkansas truck driver gets 52 months behind bars in federal prison for assaulting a Capitol Police officer with a flagpole. 2. A Trump State Department appointee who joined the insurrection crowd is convicted on seven felony counts, including assault and resisting arrest. 3. An Oklahoma tire salesman who played the back half in a "Stallion for Freedom" costume with his brother is arrested and charged with backing up and kicking in a door to the Capitol.

4. A Maryland rioter armed with a concealed gun who said “instinct took over” when he charged the Capitol is sentenced to seven years in federal prison. 5. A Pennsylvania mom known as "Bullhorn Lady," who claims she was unfairly targeted as "a political prisoner," is convicted on nine counts for her role in the insurrection, including vandalism and interfering with police. 6. A former Marine from Virginia who carried a tiki torch during the racist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville is charged on multiple counts—both felonies and misdemeanors. 7. A dozen firecracker-wielding insurrectionist raccoons who stormed the Capitol while standing on top of each other's shoulders under a raincoat and wearing a JFK Jr. mask are finally apprehended after a gerbil hears them bragging inside a dumpster at 3am. 8. Father and son pastors at a Florida church, and a Florida handyman are found guilty by a federal jury after being patriotically tattled on by a church member. 9. A police chief turned yoga instructor who drove to D.C. with lethal weapons and helped organize a “brigade” of Californians on Jan. 6 is convicted of four felonies. 10. A Florida Proud Boys terrorist and aircraft mechanic is sentenced to five years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray.

Answers: All of them really happened except #3 and #7. (But we’re not ruling them out as a future possibility.) Our thanks to Joe Jervis at the Joe.My.God. blog for keeping track of how the idiotest of the idiots—over 750 now—are getting rolled up.

And now, our feature presentation…

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Note: From now on, Cheers and Jeers shall be known as “Billy-X.” The kiddie pool will now be called the “Kiddie-X,” candy corn will be referred to as “X-corn,” and any squirrels you see here are now named “Fluffy-X.” Thank you for your Xttention in this Xatter.

By the Numbers:

8 days!!!

Days 'til 2024: 159

Days 'til Lollapalooza in Chicago: 8

Amount for which Mark Zuckerberg bought Whatsapp, and its current value, respectively: $16 billion / $97 billion

Amount for which Elon Musk bought Twitter, and its current value, respectively: $44 billion / $15 billion

Expected depth of the mining borehole in northwest China, for which ground was recently (and literally) broke: 36,417 feet

Worldwide box office gross for Barbie during its opening weekend, shaking the anti-Barbie MAGA cult to its hot-pink core: $337 million

Current value of an NFT featuring Jack Dorsey's first tweet that was originally purchased for $2.9 million: $4

Mid-week Rapture Index: 183 (including 4 plagues and 1 visit from Jesus Cheez-It). Soul Protection Factor 12 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: Big puppy…

JEERS to today's edition of Gee, Ya Think??? Courtesy of CNN:

Extreme heat waves across three continents this month were made significantly more likely by the human-caused climate crisis, according to a new analysis released Tuesday as temperatures are still blazing in parts of the Northern Hemisphere. The “heat hell” searing parts of the United States and southern Europe would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change, while climate change made China’s heat wave at least 50 times more likely, according to a rapid attribution analysis from the World Weather Attribution initiative.

This has been today's edition of Gee, Ya Think???

CHEERS to C&J’s EXCLUSIVE International Roundup. The latest from the world of the world:

Israel? Don't ask. Ukraine? Don't ask. Russia? Don't ask. France? Don't ask. Finland? As always, happy happy. Thanks for asking! Afghanistan? Don't ask. Hungary and Belarus? Don't ask. Greece? Don’t ask. Antarctica? Don't ask.

Any questions?

CHEERS to climbing aboard this republic’s crazy train. On July 26, 1788, New York's delegation ratified the U.S. Constitution in Poughkeepsie. But not before there was a brief conversation in the cloak room:

Delegate 1: Are you sure that we should not insist upon inclusion of some kind of balanced budget amendment in here? For the sake of our union and in the spirit of shared sacrifice, so that nothing is left on or off the table and we may all partake in the bounty of such a grand bargain? Delegate 2: What, are you nuts? That's the stupidest idea I've ever heard. No one will ever be so stupid as to try and put that insanity into the Constitution! Whoever makes the attempt is dumb. Dumb, I tell you. Dumb, dumbeth and dumber! Delegate 1: So, uh, would this be a bad time, then, to bring up amendments banning flag-burning and gay marriage? Delegate 2: Lay off the grog, kid. You're startin' to weird me out.

After ratification they celebrated by overturning a bunch of carriages in Jersey.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to compassionate conservatism. Thirty-two years ago, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act. He was a passionate believer in it. He didn't want anything to stand between his son and the White House.

JEERS to sudden stoppage. Uh oh. Yesterday Ron DeSantis was in a car wreck:

"The governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured," his press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said in a statement. "We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

No surprise, really. That’s what happens when you refuse to hire a driver who's woke.

Ten years ago in C&J: July 26, 2013

MEGA JEERS to Mother [effing] Russia. Vladimir Putin thinks he's such a manly man—wrastlin' bears and riding horseback and pulling missile launchers with his teeth across Red Square, etc. etc. But being a manly man also means having brains and heart enough to know that punching down (literally, via roving goon squads) at a swath of your own citizens and denying their very existence by passing insane laws, is a textbook example of cowardice. The New York Times lays it out in an editorial that's getting liked, shared and retweeted around the world:

Earlier this month, he signed a law banning the adoption of Russian-born children to gay couples and to any couple or single parent living in any country where marriage equality exists. Last month, Mr. Putin signed a law allowing the police to arrest tourists and foreigners suspected of being gay or pro-gay and detain them for up to 14 days. He also signed a bill classifying “homosexual” propaganda as pornography with vague wording that could subject anyone arguing for tolerance or educating children about homosexuality to arrest and fines.

Surprisingly, the people most pissed off by Putin's actions are Republican legislatures and governors down in Dixie. They hate it when Commie furriners beat 'em to the punch.

And just one more…

CHEERS to extreme Dilleyness. Here at C&J we're fond of making mental notes to revisit right-wing predictions and check under the hood for signs of true prescience. This one from 2012 ripened three years ago and was totally, horribly wrong. But I’m a patient fact-checker, so I’m willing to revisit this beyond its sell-by date, just in case he was off by a bit. The writer, a “meteorology researcher" named David Dilley, made a bold prediction ten years ago via a letter to Maine's largest newspaper The Portland Press Herald. And here it is:

Several researchers such as myself (Global Weather Oscillations Inc.) are predicting a natural and very dramatic global cooling to begin within the next eight years. Are the governments of the world prepared for this event, or merely stuck in the political agenda mud? —David Dilley

It turns out that Dilley—or, if you prefer, “Mr. Mud”—was on former global warming-denier Senator James Inhofe's list of climate "experts.” I can virtually guarantee you they didn't think anyone would remember to check up on the above outrageous prediction. Then again, I can also guarantee you they had no idea they were dealing with world-famous Fact Checker Billeh, who taped it to the fridge and saw it every damn day for eight years (and beyond). Had he been right, this is what Miami would look like today:

We're sure Mr. Dilley regrets his ongoing epic failure as a "meteorology researcher," and will feel much embarrassment as he informs his Republican partners that their massive investment in his Florida chain of Dilley's Earmuffs and Snowshoes emporiums failed to pan out. Better luck next time, guys.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

