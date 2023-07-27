Ohio Republicans were hoping to sneak through an August special election that would make it much harder for voters to protect their freedoms. Guess what? It's not working. Early vote numbers are off the charts, and if it keeps going this way turnout might match (or even surpass) the November 2022 totals. The Ohio Capital Journal reports:

Early voting figures for the Ohio Aug. 8 special election are surpassing even the most optimistic expectations. Through seven days of early voting more than 116,000 Ohioans have shown up at their local board to cast a ballot. Another 38,000 have absentee ballots have made their way in as well. As Secretary of State Frank LaRose noted in a press release, it represents a “five-fold increase” in compared to last year’s August election. For additional context, the sum total of early in-person votes cast in last year’s May primary election — which included a hotly contested GOP U.S. Senate primary — was only about 138,000. The current trajectory of early in-person votes is on track with or even surpassing the 2022 general election.

We just need to keep up the good work, and help drive more Democratic-leaning voters to the polls in August.

Vote Forward still has 13,000 unclaimed letters to be sent before Aug. 1. Click to sign up or log into your Vote Forward account and write letters.

Want to do more? Click here to volunteer for remote phonebanks or text-banking up to Election Day: Aug. 8.

Can't volunteer? Chip in $5 today to help Daily Kos get out the Democratic vote in Ohio and other states for 2023 and 2024. The work to fight MAGA Republicans starts now.

With abortion rights under attack, Ohio advocates have qualified a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights for the November 2023 ballot. From Kansas to Michigan, a majority of voters have sided with us on this issue when given the choice.

Ohio Republicans are scared of this, so they called an August special election to quietly ram through Issue 1. This would raise the threshold to pass constitutional amendments from 50% to 60%, making it nearly impossible to alter the state constitution. It's a tyranny of the minority with a clear purpose: to thwart abortion rights. They banked on a low August turnout, making the special election an exclusive party to take away our freedoms. But we can ruin their plans by making people vote.

Vote Forward is the most popular get-out-the-vote activity in Daily Kos history. You agree to "adopt" at least five registered voters who need that extra nudge to cast a ballot, and you write them handwritten personalized letters. One week before the election (on Aug. 1), you drop your letters in the mail for maximum effect. We still have 13,000 letters to write.

Click to sign up or log into your Vote Forward account, and write "please vote" letters to Democratic-leaning voters in Ohio. We need them to vote NO on Issue 1.

