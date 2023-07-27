The Morning Digest is compiled by David Nir, Jeff Singer, and Stephen Wolf, with additional contributions from the Daily Kos Elections team.

Leading Off

● NY-04: State Sen. Kevin Thomas kicked off his campaign for New York's 4th Congressional District on Wednesday, making him the third notable Democrat to enter the race for the bluest seat in the country held by a Republican.

Thomas, who emigrated to the United States at the age of 10, scored a huge upset in 2018 when he unseated Republican incumbent Kemp Hannon, who had served in the legislature continuously since 1977. The unknown Thomas received almost no assistance from the Senate Democrats' campaign committee and ran no TV ads, but as Newsday's Yancey Roy put it, he ran an aggressive door-knocking campaign that "strategically wooed minority voters in a demographically changing district" with a burgeoning South Asian population.

Hannon's district had favored both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, but he'd survived many challenges by close margins during his long career. This time, though, he seemed to be caught off-guard and failed to spend most of his considerable war chest. The end result was a 51-49 victory for Thomas that Roy characterized as New York's biggest surprise on an election night filled with them. The win also made Thomas the state's first Indian American member of the Senate.

Two years later, Thomas again won by a 51-49 margin, but following redistricting, the state's new court-drawn map made his 6th District considerably bluer: The old version had supported Joe Biden 53-46 but the new one would have backed him 67-31. As a result, Thomas won a third term last year by a comfortable 59-41 spread in his new district, which makes up 37% of the 4th Congressional District’s population according to calculations by Daily Kos Elections.

Thomas, who would also be the first Indian American to represent New York in Congress, now joins two others for the right to take on freshman Rep. Anthony D'Esposito: former Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, who was last year's Democratic nominee, and attorney Sarah Hughes, an Olympic gold-medal figure skater. D'Esposito will be a top target next year by virtue of the fact that the Long Island-based 4th District voted for Biden by a 57-42 margin—the president's widest margin in any district represented by a Republican.

But the Biden numbers don't tell the full story. In the years since that romp, Democrats have struggled in Nassau County, where Biden won by a comfortable 54-45. In 2021, Republicans decisively flipped the district attorney's office and scored an upset in the race for county executive after caricaturing Democrats as weak on crime, a playbook they'd take statewide the following year. Gillen, meanwhile, lost reelection as supervisor four years after her own shocking win to lead the state's second-largest municipality after New York City.

Gillen nonetheless emerged as the Democrat's standard-bearer last year to hold the 4th District following Rep. Kathleen Rice's retirement (the outgoing congresswoman had given Gillen her endorsement). Both D'Esposito and the GOP's gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin, worked to portray Democrats as unconcerned about crime, attacks that seem to have stuck. Gillen, for her part, focused on abortion, but while she ran slightly ahead of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, it wasn't enough. Zeldin carried the 4th District 53-47, according to Bloomberg's Greg Giroux, while D'Esposito pulled off a 52-48 win.

Democrats, however, are hoping that last year's low turnout among many of the party's core voters will reverse itself next year, particularly with a presidential race on the ballot. In addition, there's a chance that the state's court-imposed congressional map could change as the result of a pending lawsuit.

Governors

● KY-Gov: A new update from the Republican firm Medium Buying shows that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his allies at the DGA are far outspending Republican Daniel Cameron and the RGA on TV and radio ads. According to Medium, the Democratic side has combined for $5.5 million in spending, with $3.4 million coming from Beshear and $2.1 million from the DGA. Republicans, meanwhile, have collectively spent $4 million, but the bulk of that—$3.2 million—has come from the RGA while Cameron's campaign has been responsible for just $800,000.

As Digest readers well know, this means the advertising gap favors Democrats by an even wider margin than the raw dollar totals suggest. That's because candidates are generally entitled to more favorable rates from stations than third-party groups, meaning they can run more ads for the same amount of money. In response to a query from Daily Kos Elections, Medium provided additional data showing just how much more: Democrats so far have aired 64% of all ads while Republicans have run just 36%, a nearly 2-to-1 edge.

A similar fundraising advantage that most Democratic campaigns enjoyed over their Republican rivals in 2022 made it difficult for outside GOP groups to make up the shortfall, a trend that may have played a role in Democrats' surprisingly strong midterm performance in many key races.

House

● MD-06: Though a flier advertising her appearance at an upcoming event identified her as a "candidate" for Maryland's open 6th District, Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles tells Maryland Matters that the description was "premature" (in the words of reporter Josh Kurtz) but says she's "likely" to join the Democratic primary. A large number of candidates for both parties have already entered the race or are considering bids.

● PA-07: Republican state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie kicked off a bid Wednesday against Democratic Rep. Susan Wild in Pennsylvania's swingy 7th District, following two abortive flirtations with campaigns for Congress in recent years.

Last cycle, Mackenzie had filed with the FEC for a potential challenge to Wild but decided to seek reelection shortly before the state Supreme Court released the new congressional map it drew following the 2020 census thanks to a deadlock between the Republican-run legislature and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Mackenzie went further in 2018 by actually declaring a bid to succeed retiring GOP Rep. Charlie Dent in what was then known as the 15th District, but he dropped out of that contest after the same court struck down the GOP's gerrymandered map and replaced it with its own. The Supreme Court's new map that year transformed the red-leaning 15th into a swing district (and renumbered it the 7th), which Wild flipped that fall by defeating Republican Marty Nothstein 53-43.

But while the current map and its immediate predecessor were both crafted by the court, the newer iteration made the Lehigh Valley-based 7th tougher for Wild. Under the prior lines, the district had voted 52-47 for Joe Biden, while the new version would have supported the president by less than a point, 49.7 to 49.1. Wild faced an exceptionally tough and expensive race last year but turned back Republican Lisa Scheller by a 51-49 margin in a rematch following their close 2020 contest.

Mackenzie joins a primary that already includes businessman Kevin Dellicker, who came very close to winning the primary in 2022 despite the fact that Scheller had Kevin McCarthy's endorsement and outraised her opponent by more than an 8-to-1 ratio. In April, Inside Elections reported that Scheller hadn't ruled out a third try, but we haven't heard anything further from her since.

Attorneys General

● NC-AG: The Dispatch, a conservative site, reports that far-right Rep. Dan Bishop, who has been weighing a bid for state attorney general, "could announce a statewide bid as soon as August," according to multiple unnamed sources. One Republican, former state Rep. Tom Murry, is already in the race and reportedly plans to stay in even if Bishop enters, according to the Dispatch.

Two little-known Democrats are also running, Marine veteran Tim Dunn and Navy Reserve veteran Charles Ingram. However, a much bigger name who has not ruled out a campaign is Rep. Jeff Jackson, whose district Republicans are likely to target when they re-gerrymander North Carolina’s congressional map later this year. The attorney general's post is open because Democratic incumbent Josh Stein is running for governor.

Grab Bag

● Where Are They Now?: Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley has been tapped by Joe Biden to serve as the next head of the Social Security Administration, though he first must be confirmed by the Senate. O'Malley rose to prominence following his surprise landslide win in the Democratic primary for mayor of Baltimore in 1999, which was tantamount to victory in this heavily Democratic city. After winning a second term, he went on to earn two terms as governor before waging an unsuccessful longshot bid for president in 2016.