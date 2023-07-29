When President Joe Biden delivered a speech Thursday at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium, he had a message for the country: Republicans are endangering military readiness.

Biden specifically took issue with Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who since February has single-handedly held up hundreds of promotions of generals and flag officers. Tuberville is protesting the military's post-Roe v. Wade policy of ensuring service members can access abortion care, regardless of which state they are assigned to.

“Something dangerous is happening,” Biden told the audience. “The Republican Party used to always support the military, but today they’re undermining the military. The senior senator from Alabama, who claims to support our troops, is now blocking more than 300 military operations with his extreme political agenda.”

Caught up in Tuberville's forced-birther blockade are Biden's nominees for Joint Chiefs chair, C.Q. Brown, and Chief of Naval Operations, Lisa Franchetti, who just happen to be a person of color and a woman, respectively. The Marine Corps currently lacks a commander. But for Tuberville's blockade, Brown is poised to be first Black Joint Chiefs chair in three decades after Gen. Colin Powell served in the position during the elder Bush and then Clinton administrations.

“That’s who I’ve nominated,” Biden said of Brown. “He’s waiting.”

Calling Tuberville's blockade "outrageous," Biden said "outstanding leaders of all backgrounds" were also on hold.

“We need them," Biden said. "Right now, tens of thousands of America’s daughters and sons are deployed around the world tonight keeping us safe from immense national security challenges. But the senator from Alabama is not.”

Senate Democrats have been urging Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to broker a solution to the impasse. McConnell's only response to a signed letter from Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee was a tweet from his press secretary, noting, "Did Democrats forget that they’re in the majority and control the floor?"

But Tuberville isn't the only congressional Republican threatening national security over anti-abortion zealotry. House Republicans also larded up the annual military budget bill with extremist social policies, including an effort to end the Pentagon's policies on abortion access and gender-affirming care.

This week, the Senate handily passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) sans toxic social policy on a bipartisan 86-11 vote. But reconciling the bipartisan Senate bill with the extremist House bill is going to be the tricky part, especially with barely Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the wheel.

Regardless of how these issues get resolved, it's clear that congressional Republicans regard the U.S. military as just one more hostage they can take on the way to forcing their anti-freedom agenda on the country.