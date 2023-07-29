This is embarrassing. Donald Trump—the criminally indicted ex-POTUS who’s running for president to Make America Drop the Charges Against This Perv (MADCAP!)—stepped on stage at the Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner on Friday and was serenaded in an oddly specific way.
This speaks for itself, and if you can’t quite grasp the irony, all I can say is, “Oh, hey, Rep. Gohmert. They miss you in Congress. Wait, don’t eat that. Good God, don’t stick it in your ear either! Sheesh.”
Anyway, enjoy this sweet digestivo. It’s a fitting complement to the sumptuous indictment buffet we all feasted on this past week.
RELATED STORY: Trump hits some speed bumps in Iowa—which just might be an opening for his rivals
Watch:
For the nontweeters (or non-Xwitterers, or whatever the fuck we call people who don’t tweet or X or whatnot now):
As Trump took the stage in Iowa, this ironic line played: “One could end up going to prison, one just might be president.”He had to walk out to Brooks & Dunn (like all candidates tonight) instead of his usual Lee Greenwood.
Bwah ha ha ha ha ha!
For context, here are the first three stanzas of the song, “Only in America,” by Brooks & Dunn:
Sun comin’ up over New York City
School bus driver in a traffic jam
Staring out at the faces in a rear view mirror
Lookin’ at the promise of the Promised Land
One kid dreams of fame and fortune
One kid helps pay the rent
One could end up going to prison
One just might be president
Only in America
Dreamin’ in red white and blue
Only in America
Where we dream as big as we want to
We all get a chance
Everybody gets to dance
Only in America
[emphasis added]
There’s more here, where you can see that for some reason, Trump delayed his entry until the funniest possible moment.
While Trump was a shitty president and is an even worse human being, he’s always excelled at being a joke.
Who knows if this was a deliberate poke in the eye from a dedicated non-Trumper—or if it was just a delightful coincidence? Either way—well done, universe. Well done.
RELATED STORY: Anti-Trump group tries to soften Trump support ... by praising him
Check out Aldous J. Pennyfarthing’s four-volume Trump-trashing compendium, including the finale, Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, at this link. Or, if you prefer a test drive, you can download the epilogue to Goodbye, Asshat for the low, low price of FREE.