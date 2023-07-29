This is embarrassing. Donald Trump—the criminally indicted ex-POTUS who’s running for president to Make America Drop the Charges Against This Perv (MADCAP!)—stepped on stage at the Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner on Friday and was serenaded in an oddly specific way.

This speaks for itself, and if you can’t quite grasp the irony, all I can say is, “Oh, hey, Rep. Gohmert. They miss you in Congress. Wait, don’t eat that. Good God, don’t stick it in your ear either! Sheesh.”

Anyway, enjoy this sweet digestivo. It’s a fitting complement to the sumptuous indictment buffet we all feasted on this past week.

Watch:

x As Trump took the stage in Iowa, this ironic line played: “One could end up going to prison, one just might be president.”



He had to walk out to Brooks & Dunn (like all candidates tonight) instead of his usual Lee Greenwood. pic.twitter.com/Ial80MXp76 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) July 29, 2023

Bwah ha ha ha ha ha!

For context, here are the first three stanzas of the song, “Only in America,” by Brooks & Dunn:

Sun comin’ up over New York City

School bus driver in a traffic jam

Staring out at the faces in a rear view mirror

Lookin’ at the promise of the Promised Land One kid dreams of fame and fortune

One kid helps pay the rent

One could end up going to prison

One just might be president Only in America

Dreamin’ in red white and blue

Only in America

Where we dream as big as we want to

We all get a chance

Everybody gets to dance

Only in America [emphasis added]

There’s more here, where you can see that for some reason, Trump delayed his entry until the funniest possible moment.

x Embedded Content

While Trump was a shitty president and is an even worse human being, he’s always excelled at being a joke.

Who knows if this was a deliberate poke in the eye from a dedicated non-Trumper—or if it was just a delightful coincidence? Either way—well done, universe. Well done.

