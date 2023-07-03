Intermission

Holy Crosstabs! Thanks to Indiana Jones’s abuse of the dial of destiny, 2023 is already halfway over. The second quarter ended last week, and that means it's C&J number-crunching time. Every few months we post results of some recent C&J polls to give you a snapshot of what you pesky gnats from the Great Orange Satan think about this and that, while also reminding ourselves of some of the high/lowlights from the past 90-odd (or, if you prefer, 90 odd) news cycles. Here we go... ✌ Because Elon Musk is such a brilliant marketing strategist, zero percent of you have paid $8 for a blue check mark on his Twitter platform. ✌ 54 percent believe America will be strong enough to survive the firing of Tucker Carlson. The rest of you say you've forgotten who he is. ✌ 85 percent of you support term limits for Supreme Court justices. ✌ Regarding the debt ceiling deal achieved between President Biden and Congress, 56 percent thought it came out better than expected, while only 7 percent said it was worse than expected.

✌ According to 83 percent of you, the traditional media deserve a failing grade for warning Americans about the rise of, and consequences of, MAGA-fueled fascism in the U.S. ✌ As far as Clarence Thomas's illegal and unethical conduct on behalf of his Nazi-infatuated billionaire, 50 percent of you believed in mid-April that he would be investigated, while 50% thought he wouldn't. C&J poll votes are tabulated and stored on our cutting-edge Kaypro II, which can also play “Mary Had A Little Lamb” with only six hours of download time from four floppy discs. ✌ How would you rate your health insurance provider overall? 64 percent good, 28 percent fair, six percent poor, and two percent currently don’t have insurance. ✌ Regarding marijuana: 21 percent imbibe frequently, 12 percent do so occasionally, and 58 percent just say no out of, we presume, deference to Nancy Reagan’s war on the demon weed. ✌ When it comes to Gavin Newsom's proposed 28th Amendment to the Constitution mandating universal background checks, longer waiting periods, and an assault weapons ban, 87 percent of you support it while two percent do not. ✌ 42 percent of you have been to a Pride parade, either as a participant or a spectator. ✌ Summer is the favorite season for 20 percent of the Daily Kos community, while for 22 percent it's the least-favorite season. ✌ Of the top five spots on the latest "Most Livable Cities" index, most (35%) would like to live in/visit Vancouver BC, followed by Copenhagen (30%), Vienna (17%), Sydney (11%), and Melbourne (8%).

As always, thanks for participating in our polls. And please: use your superhuman brain power responsibly. For good, not evil. Except, of course, on National Use Your Superhuman Brain Power For Evil Day.

And now, our feature presentation…

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, July 3, 2023

Note: Tomorrow morning at the usual time we’ll perform the annual posting of C&J’s first column, written back on July 4, 1776 to celebrate the birth of our baby Republic that would grow up to eventually swallow itself after ingesting a toxic cocktail of greed, power, citizen apathy, and Pop Rocks. Then we’ll post our usual C&Js Wednesday through Friday from inside its belly. Join us for the fun. (And don’t forget to pick up your wig today from the powderer’s shop.) —Mgt.

4 days!!!

By the Numbers:

Days 'til National Ice Cream Day: 13

Days 'til Boston Jerkfest: 4

Increase in personal income and personal spending, respectively, in May: 0.4%, 0.1%

Weekly initial unemployment claims, down 26k from the previous week and still the lowest in 50 years: 239,000

Percent of white students admitted to Harvard who are legacies, athletes, or related to donors/staff: 43%

Age of Oscar winner Alan Arkin when he died last week: 89

Year that Independence Day was made a formal federal holiday: 1941

Puppy Pic of the Day: Ach du lieber! Es ist ein Montag schwarm!

CHEERS to July! Welcome to the month that starts Act II of 2023 after an intermission lasting exactly zero seconds. America turns 247 tomorrow (thanks to the history of conservatives botching everything, we don’t look a day under 500). And Canada turned 156 yesterday. (Don’t forget to expense your Molson on Justin’s tab.)

July 20 marks the 54th anniversary of the 1st moon landing. Thankfully Buzz Aldrin is still with us. But be sure to wink at the full moon tonight in memory of Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and all of our departed space pioneers.

July is also National Baked Beans Month and National Ice Cream Month. On the 11th we'll celebrate something called Feest van de Vlaamse Gemeenschap (Translation: "The takeover of the planet by horny gerbils with grenade launchers"). The full moon—aka a “buck moon”—happens tonight. (Speaking of full moons, the second week of July is Nude Recreation Week.)

The summer movie box office is open, though nothing looks particularly great (although Oppenheimer looks intense.) Besides, we’re saving our popcorn for the real must-see entertainment this month: continuation of the production of shiny new nails for Trump’s coffin, courtesy of the judicial branch.

But the only thing we can all truly count on this month, especially thanks to last anger-inducing week’s Supreme Court decisions and record-setting heat waves: a whole lotta steaming goin' on and I ain't talkin' about cherry pies on window sills although those, too. Which reminds me: what does a former Trump stooge and insurrection enabler do during a hot July while thinking about the likelihood that they’ll be indicted, convicted, and sent to prison if they don’t flip? Shake 'n bake, baby.

CHEERS to leveling the playing field. 59 years ago this week, in 1964, President Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill originally introduced by JFK that secured "equal rights in voting, education, public accommodations, union membership and in federally assisted programs—regardless of race, color, religion or national origin." And that sure pissed off the asshole wing of the American public:

During the debate on the bill, segregationist politicians from America's deep south expressed their disappointment and anger. Iconic moment—July 2, 1964. Congressman Howard Smith of Virginia called it a "monstrous oppression of the people."

How sweet to know that today's racist apples don’t fall far from the crazy tree. Even with the murders by police, racial profiling, economic injustice, and voter suppression, a huge swath of today's conservatives, up to and including six members of the Supreme Court—special shoutout to the Black porn addict who thinks he’s white and loves to pal around around with a billionaire Nazi fetishist in exchange for favorable rulings—seem to believe that overt discrimination against minorities is a thing of the past, and America is now guilty of discrimination against the poor, defenseless white people. Frankly, I believe that, too. But only when I'm smokin' something really wacky.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Old school rock music.



A phonograph that 'reads' and reproduces a rock rough surface.



[📹 https://t.co/6rndoEKjJq]pic.twitter.com/ATuvLeIhNR — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 1, 2023

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

JEERS to dry heat, wet heat, heat, heat, heat. As squirrels sploot for brief relief, the record-setting heat over much of the country is so awful that it briefly distracted conservative pundits from writing their latest columns warning about the dangers of global cooling. The only thing that can help the situation at this point is the presence of something so ice-cold that it radiates a frozen aura and brings a chill to the region just by existing in the middle of it. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service says Kari Lake isn't returning their calls.

CHEERS to nailing the dictator wannabe. Whoa…they got him. I don’t mean they just filed charges or anything like that, although there are still a lot of outstanding charges. No, they actually punished him for spreading bullshit about the country's election integrity, which we all know isn't really a problem. His sentence: a total ban on running for elected office again until 2030 and good riddance, pal. But enough about ousted Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Anyone know which century Donald Trump will see the inside of a prison cell?

-

CHEERS to lurching toward democracy, one person millions of people at a time. Spoke the twitter box yesterday:

BBC: "The number of people protesting today is the largest number in a political event in the history of mankind. Keep impressing .. Egypt."

When Muhammad Morsi was inaugurated one year ago, I thought Egypt was about to head into a freefall of radical Islamic extremism. It's heartening to see that there are lots of citizens there who believe otherwise and are willing to push back. It reminds me of what happened when they took Arrested Development off the air and were forced by screaming mobs to bring it back. Except in English and with a slightly smaller risk of arrest, torture and death.

-

CHEERS to blowing this popsicle stand. Every time you go outside on a clear night you’re doing yourself a grave disservice if you don’t look up and gasp as you realize that the universe up there is pretty spectacular. The elves at NASA are also aware of this, so they always let us in on the big celestial events for the month. Here’s a look at July’s skywatching tips, including hot planet-on-planet action and a steaming cuppa Milky Way:

And if there are any benevolent societies out there in the cosmos reading this who are good at solving problems on planets inhabited by self-immolating halfwits: Help!

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

