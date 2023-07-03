Thomas Zimmer/”Democracy Americana” via Substack:

The Rogue Court vs Modern Democracy America can accept this Supreme Court as legitimate and its rulings as the final word - or it can have true democracy and a functioning state. But not both. So stark, so crass, so bizarre was the discrepancy between the pretensions of democracy and the reality of minority dominance, between the norms of the political process and a reality in which Republicans displayed zero interest in forbearance, between the ideal of nonpartisanship the Court always claims for itself and the reality of a brutal rightwing power grab, that for a while, even the Democratic establishment seemed to agree that something had to change. Court reform, expanding the Court, restricting judicial review… the contours of what, exactly, should be done remained fuzzy. But it was enough to put some pressure on the Court’s conservative majority: A credible threat – and a big part of why the 2021 term ended in restraint. The Right had decided it was better to keep a low profile, avoid attracting more criticism, let the storm pass. And it totally worked.

Jonathan Weiler/”Jonathan’s Quality Kvetching Newsletter” on Substack:

On the Affirmative Action ruling What it did, who it affected, what its end means Let's start with what will certainly be one effect of the ruling. Fewer Black students will be admitted to and attend many of the affected schools. Whether, over time, admissions offices find different means than explicit consideration of race to construct the kinds of diversity they want in their incoming classes, in the short term, there will be fewer Black students at places like UNC. That's really not debatable. When the University of California system was compelled to stop using AA in the late 1990s, the impact was clear. In 1997, the last incoming class for which Cal-Berkeley's admissions office used AA, about 7.5% of the incoming class was African-American. In 1998, after a statewide ban went into effect, it was about half that, and has remained so ever since. Michigan had a similar experience after a 2006 ban. The same will almost certainly be true at UNC. - in the above comment, I used the word "diversity." What does that mean?

Politico Playbook:

Inside Biden’s Plan B on student debt As for the politics … Advocates for student borrowers have pointed their ire squarely at the court, at least for now. Those we spoke to last night were actually pleasantly surprised that a Plan B was already in the works — a stark contrast to the criticism that the White House invited last year for not immediately laying out next steps after the court knocked down Roe v. Wade. “As of today, Joe Biden is standing in the corner of student loan borrowers and standing against a court that wants to take away their rights to debt relief. And that leaves us in a good place,” said MIKE PIERCE, the executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center. “But at the end of the day, we’re going to measure this by who’s debt-free, and the jury is still out on whether the president is ultimately going to be able to keep this promise.”

Rebecca Traister/New York Magazine:

RFK Jr.’s Inside Job How a conspiracy-spewing literal Kennedy posing as a populist outsider jolted the Democratic Party. That’s not to say Kennedy’s campaign is a joke. He is both an addled conspiracy theorist and an undeniable manifestation of our post-pandemic politics. He is an aging but handsome scion of America’s most storied political family, facing off against an incumbent who many in his own party worry is too old and too unpopular to win a second term. Far from an exile, he is an extremely well-connected person with unparalleled access to the centers of influence in New York, Hollywood, and Washington, D.C., who either has no idea what kind of fire he’s playing with, or does and is therefore an arsonist. He is running a surprisingly potent campaign that, thanks to the lurid dynamics of social media and the boosts he is receiving from some of the wealthiest, most listened-to people in America, stands to grow even more disruptive, his deep thoughts on Rogan’s podcast translating into overflow crowds at his rallies. Lesser threats than Kennedy have played spoilers in elections before, and if he succeeds in helping burn us all to the ground, it will not be because he is an outsider, as he claims, but because of a political and media culture that has protected and encouraged and fawned over him his whole life — handing a perpetual problem child, now 69 and desperate for attention, accelerant and matches.

Sally Jenkins/Washington Post has a marvelous read about two best frenemies and what time can do to relationships. It’s the best thing you’ll read in a while:

Bitter rivals. Beloved friends. Survivors. After 50 years, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova understand each other like no one else can. When cancer came, they knew where to turn. They dressed side by side. They waited together, sometimes ate together and entered the arena together. Then they would play a match that seemed like a personal cross-examination, running each other headlong into emotional confessions, concessions. And afterward they would return to that small room of two, where they showered and changed, observing with sidelong glances the other’s triumphalism or tears, states beyond mere bare skin. No one else could possibly understand it. Except for the other. “She knew me better than I knew me,” Navratilova says.

Matt Robison with the current presidential state of play:

