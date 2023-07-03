Democrats have been faced with a unique conundrum as the Republican Party self-immolates: How can they get headlines about all their government good works while the GOP black hole of degeneracy sucks all the air out of the political universe?

This is how: When Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay, was asked for his reaction to a weirdly homoerotic anti-LGBTQ+ ad released by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, Buttigieg lampooned it with a straight face, then contrasted the “strangeness” with Democrats' efforts to improve the lives of working Americans across the country.

"I'm going to leave aside the strangeness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that splices images of you in between oiled-up, shirtless bodybuilders," Buttigieg said Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union,” "and just get to the bigger issue that is on my mind whenever I see this stuff in the policy space, which is, again: Who are you trying to help, who are you trying to make better off, and what public policy problems to you get up in the morning thinking about how to solve?"

Buttigieg then launched into the Biden administration's efforts traveling around the country to help communities, particularly in several underserved areas such as Appalachia, rebuild desperately needed infrastructure.

Buttigieg put a bow on the contrast between Democrats and the man-Santis video, saying, "I just don't understand the mentality of someone who gets up in the morning thinking that he's going to prove his worth by competing over who can make life hardest for a hard-hit community that is already so vulnerable in America.”

DeSantis could learn a thing or two from someone who actually has a natural talent for campaigning.

But DeSantis aside, Buttigieg just gave a masterclass on how Team Biden and Democrats should consistently be messaging the wealth of depravity Republicans are dialing up on a daily basis. Donald Trump's indictments and the GOP rush to defend him; House Republicans' obsession with fringe hobby horse investigations; the right-wing Supreme Court's attack on personal freedoms, bodily autonomy, and equity—pick your flavor. They are all ripe for contrast despite the fact that Biden has effectively issued a gag order about discussing Trump's indictments.

It's a point former Republican communications operative and host of the The Bulwark's “Next Level Podcast” made on Daily Kos' “The Brief” while discussing Democratic efforts to garner headlines on infrastructure and manufacturing investments.

"They need to try to piggy back the positive stuff onto the negative," Miller suggested, noting that Biden has plenty of economic accomplishments to work with. "Ride the wave of all the crazy Republican stuff ... Trying to make that contrast message tying them together is going to be one that lands really with all the key groups in the swing electorate."