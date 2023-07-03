What exactly is the best political take on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ creepy homoerotic anti-Pride ad complete with “oiled-up, shirtless bodybuilders,” and movie references to “Achilles” (Brad Pitt), “American Psycho” (Christian Bale), “The Wolf of Wallstreet” (Leonardo DiCaprio), “Peaky Blinders,” and “Top Gun?”

Wait—before you answer, let’s visually deconstruct the ad. (Imagine a thumping house beat running underneath the images.)

Yeah, the best takeaway is likely this: Americans don’t vote for weirdos.

