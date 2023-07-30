Senate Democrats, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, expressed only well wishes when asked about the clearly ailing Minority Leader Mitch McConnell following his on-camera neurological glitch Wednesday. No Senate Democrat is going to try to exploit the Republican McConnell’s frail health as an issue.

But when it comes to politics and the 2024 election, the gloves are off. McConnell and two of the most unlikeable members of his caucus feature prominently as the villains in a new five-figure digital ad campaign from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee that’s aimed at seniors. “You can’t trust Senate Republicans,” the ad says. “They’re a threat to your Medicare.”

x YouTube Video

The ad shows headlines about the “11-point plan that would potentially sunset programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security” proposed last year by Florida Sen. Rick Scott for the Republican midterm platform.

McConnell’s face is in every frame of this ad running in the Senate battleground states of Ohio, Montana, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona, where Democratic-held seats are on the 2024 ballot.

The DSCC has tailored ads with the same message in states where they’re going on offense next year, against Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas and Scott in Florida. “In 2024, voters will hold Ted Cruz, Rick Scott and every GOP Senate candidate accountable for their party’s agenda that would gut Medicare and spike the cost of their health care and prescription drugs,” DSCC spokesperson Tommy Garcia said.

This is always a winning message from Democrats. It also has the distinct advantage of being true. Scott did put out a plan to sunset Social Security and Medicare. Cruz has advocated for privatizing Medicare and raising the Social Security retirement age, just as the ad says.

The critical social insurance programs have remained at the forefront of President Joe Biden’s and the Democrats’ talking points since Scott unveiled his disastrous plan; it’s the gift that keeps on giving. Yes, McConnell disavowed that plan, but Republicans haven’t given up on their long-standing goal to meddle with Social Security and Medicare until they erode the programs into extinction. McConnell, Cruz, and Scott make the perfect villains.

RELATED STORIES:

Days later, Republicans are still playing defense on making Social Security, Medicare cuts

House GOP makes it official: Ending Social Security and Medicare is the goal

GOP again sets its sights on Social Security and Medicare