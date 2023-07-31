The right to vote is a fundamental pillar of our democracy. Despite Democratic voters’ successful efforts to prevent authoritarianism on the federal level in 2020, Republican-controlled state legislatures passed laws that restrict voting and undermine elections. At least 19 states introduced such laws in 2021, 12 states in 2022, and a minimum of 11 states in 2023.

For far too long, special interests, ultrawealthy donors, and vote suppressors have dominated our politics and attempted to silence the voices of everyday Americans, especially in Black, Indigenous, and brown communities.

On July 18, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced the reintroduction of the Freedom to Vote Act (FTVA), a transformational pro-voter, anti-corruption bill that would ensure every eligible voter, regardless of background or circumstances, can participate in our democracy.

Sign and send a petition directly to your U.S. senators and representative: Pass the Freedom to Vote Act!

House Republicans continue their attempts to make it harder for people of color, disabled Americans, young folks, and city dwellers (i.e. the majority of the country) to vote, all constituencies that the GOP intentionally singled out as likely Democratic voters. The need for federal voting rights legislation that will bring down the barriers and ensure an equal voice in the decisions that impact our lives is as vital as ever.

Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar and Rep. John Sarbanes again serve as the bill's chief sponsors. The legislation has been designated S.1 again in the Senate and H.R. 11 in the House, the highest bill number assigned to the House minority—signaling Democrats' commitment to its passage. This historic legislation passed the Democratic-led House in the last Congress. It came within two votes of passing in the Senate but, of course, we got Manchined.

This incredibly comprehensive legislation incorporates expertise from frontline state and local election officials. Many of the bill's reforms have passed in red, blue, and purple states. It aims to protect voters' voices, end partisan gerrymandering, counter undemocratic and dangerous election sabotage efforts, and help eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections. Specifically, the Freedom to Vote Act would:

Set commonsense standards for safe, convenient practices like early voting, automatic voter registration, and vote-by-mail.

Add new safeguards against election sabotage, such as partisan efforts to remove local election administrators and harassment of poll workers.

Ban gerrymandering and prevent states from adopting congressional maps based unduly on voters' political party.

Reduce the power of special interests in our elections by shining a light on secret political spending and getting big money out of politics.

"It's our responsibility to ensure free and fair elections now to protect our democracy for generations to come," said Sen. Jon Tester in a statement. "From bad actors making mass challenges to scores of legitimate voter registrations, to ongoing efforts by partisan state leaders in Georgia and elsewhere to usurp community control from local election boards, it's clear that the people's voices are being squeezed out of our democracy and that it's impacting our ability to address a whole range of problems facing the American people," adds Sen. Raphael Warnock.

We know that passage in this Congress will be challenging. But if nothing else, Democrats have offered a stark contrast to the Republican Party's anti-democratic exploits. To make progress on all of the issues facing our communities—gun violence, climate change, poverty, and more—we must ensure we have a responsive democracy representative of the American people. The Freedom to Vote Act would be the most significant and comprehensive anti-corruption and voting rights bill in generations. It cannot pass soon enough.

Sign and send a petition to your representatives: Protect everyone’s freedom to vote!