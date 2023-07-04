From the people who bring you Thanksgiving turkey explosions and Christmas tree pyrotechnic displays in the name of safety, here’s the U.S. Product Safety Commission’s 2023 Fourth of July supercut on how not to do fireworks.

Pretty short and brutal for 2023. Because it’s been that kind of year so far. That might be because last year’s comic take had less than stellar results.

Eleven people were killed in fireworks accidents last year—eleven! Which seems like a remarkable number because how in the hell could that many people not understand the dangers of handheld devices that literally explode in big, fiery ways? On the other hand, this is the USA and we tend to excel as a people who fail to avoid completely avoidable death. Yay, us?

Anyway, be safe out there and don’t shoot your eye out. Happy Fourth of July!