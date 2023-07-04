What exactly does it mean when top officials at a presidential candidate’s super PAC congratulate themselves for making their chief rival a better candidate? Nothing good.

“If we do not prevail — and I have every intent on winning, I didn’t sign up for this to come in second — but if we do not prevail I will tell you this, we will make President Trump better for having this kind of primary,” Steve Cortes, a top spokesperson for pro-DeSantis PAC Never Back Down said Sunday during a recorded Twitter spaces event.

During the nearly 2-hour interview conducted by @CryptoLawyerz, an anonymous twitter account with a big conservative following, according to Politico, Cortes effectively took a hatchet to the campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—framing Donald Trump as damn near impossible to beat.

“Right now in national polling we are way behind, I’ll be the first to admit that. It’s an uphill battle but clearly Donald Trump is the runaway frontrunner," said Cortes, who worked for the Trump campaign in the two previous presidential cycles.

Yeah, nationally, but surely the state outlook is better.

“In the first four states which matter tremendously, polls are a lot tighter, we are still clearly down. We’re down double digits, we have work to do," Cortes added.

Yikes—down double digits in the four states that basically define the trajectory of the primary doesn't sound good. Good thing DeSantis can count on his silver tongue to dig him out of a hole.

“Is Ron the debater that Trump is?” he posited. “No, no he isn’t. Absolutely Donald Trump is the maestro of it right, no doubt about it, right. When he gets on the debate stage, you know, and on his feet, in front of a microphone, he debates like Jack Nicklaus played golf, there’s no doubt about it."

Uh, is this guy trying to switch teams again?

Shockingly, the Never Back Down PAC didn’t make anyone immediately available to Politico’s request for comment.

Team DeSantis, however, did provide a rebuttal from spokesperson Bryan Griffin, who asserted that DeSantis would “lead our Great American Comeback.”

“Donald Trump has to explain to Republican voters why he didn’t do the things he is now promising in his first term as president,” Griffin said, adding, “This campaign is a marathon, not a sprint; we will be victorious."

Not if funding dries up after losing the first four states.