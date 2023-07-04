If Sen. Lindsey Graham had any sense of self-respect, he’d declare his independence from Donald Trump and the MAGA cult. Graham was utterly humiliated in his home state during the former president’s first post-federal indictment campaign rally on Saturday. But that’s too much to expect from the South Carolina senator who has turned into one of Trump’s most subservient lackeys.

Here’s a video offering an overview of what probably must be the most embarrassing day in Graham’s 30-year political career. Judging by MAGA supporters’ visceral hatred of Graham, that political career might come to an end when he faces reelection in 2026.

Graham was drowned out in a steady chorus of boos from the moment he took the podium at Saturday’s rally in Pickens, South Carolina. MAGA cult members repeatedly called the Air Force veteran a “traitor.”

Graham desperately tried to win over the crowd, but nothing worked. He spoke about his local roots: “Just calm down for a second. I think you’ll like this … I was born in this county. I live 15 miles down the road. This is the place where people pay the taxes, fight the wars, and tell you what they believe.”

Boo.

He spoke about his role on the Senate Judiciary Committee: ”I helped him get three judges on the Supreme Court there. Overruled Roe v. Wade. I was on the front line of the fight.”

More boos.

He even tried a little joke, but it bombed. “I found common ground with President Trump. It took a while to get there, folks … I’ve come to like President Trump and he likes himself … and we got that in common. I’m going to help him get elected president of the United States.”

Even louder boos.

Graham kept praising Trump with such lines as: “There’s nobody our enemies are afraid of like Donald Trump.” He finally left the podium to a chorus of boos.

And what did Trump do during Graham’s six-minute-plus ordeal? Absolutely nothing. He lacked the basic decency to try to quiet the crowd. With Trump, loyalty is a one-way street. But that might not have helped given the crowd’s reaction to the mere mention of Graham’s name when Trump half-heartedly defended him in his speech to the rally. Trump took a back-handed slap at Graham by saying the senator was useful in helping him out with liberals.

Trump said:

“You know, you can make mistakes on occasion. Even Lindsey down here, Senator Lindsey Graham [more booing], we're gonna love him. We're gonna love him,” Trump said. “I know, it's half and half. But when I need some of those liberal votes, he's always there to help me get them, okay. We got some pretty liberal people, but he's good. He's there when you need him. We know the good ones. We know the bad ones too. We've got some real bad ones. But even he makes mistakes on occasion.”

Later in his speech, Trump again gave another shout-out to Graham, and could be heard muttering “Jesus” under his breath as he realized just how much his supporters hate Graham.

Trump then made this curious remark: “I’m going to get him straightened up. Do you mind if if come here and campaign a little bit for you, Lindsey?” (Graham doesn’t need to campaign for three years.)

x Even Trump can't save Lindsay Graham....



Watch as boo's erupt from the crowd at the mention of the name Lindsay Graham.



👉 @DailyNoahNews pic.twitter.com/S4CVDnPZnV — DailyNoah.com (@DailyNoahNews) July 1, 2023

Trump treated Graham “like he was a piece of dirt under his shoe,” former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri said Wednesday morning on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Graham must now look like a total loser in Trump’s eyes. Politico Deputy Managing Editor Sam Stein said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Graham had endured a “ritualistic humiliation” in his home state.

Salon columnist Heather Digby Parton wrote: ”Trump heard those boos and the writing is on the wall for Lindsey Graham. Trump will never trust or respect him again.”

Graham carried Pickens County with 74% of the vote in 2020, but now he has to realize that he’s in danger of losing a 2026 primary to a hardcore MAGA candidate.

Michael Propes, of Easley, told the Greenville News: “I voted for him years ago, I voted for him last year, but we need to vote him out." Graham didn’t run in 2022. Another local resident, William Bailew, told the newspaper that he was tired of Graham’s “wishy-washiness."

But what’s more disturbing is that many posts by MAGA cultists on Twitter cited Graham’s support of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a reason to hate Graham. One poster wrote that the number one reason that Graham was booed in Pickens was his support of the war in Ukraine: “We’re done with neo-con warmongers.” Another tweet quoted Fox & Friends weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy as saying: “I believe Lindsey Graham would have gotten a bigger reception in Ukraine than he would have in Pickens, South Carolina.”

Given his poor political prospects, if Graham had any shred of self-esteem, he’d take this opportunity to throw off the yoke of Trumpism.

And McCaskill made a direct appeal to her former colleague to do that.

“Lindsey, it’s not working. You cannot put aside your convictions and your character to support this man. It will not work,” McCaskill said.

“So, Lindsey, find yourself in this moment. Use this as a teaching moment,” she added.” You need to be Lindsey, not some embarrassing sycophant that is attached yourself like a leech to the side of this man, I would say to the backside of this man.”

But McCaskill acknowledged that Graham “doesn’t appear ready or willing or capable of correcting this problem.”

And Graham knows exactly what to say if he ever summoned the courage to break with Trump because he was one of the strongest Republican critics of the TV reality show candidate during the 2016 presidential campaign.

That’s when Graham said, “You know how you make American great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

Back in December 2015, Graham accurately described Trump as “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” who “doesn’t represent my party.” At the time, Graham’s idol was Arizona Sen. John McCain, who probably would have been appalled to see what’s happened to his former protege.

Once Trump took office, Graham turned into a sycophantic, derriere-kissing supporter and golfing buddy. That helped Graham win reelection to the Senate in 2020. Salon’s Parton wrote that Graham “serves as a perfect example of how a demagogue, even one as ignorant as Trump, can seduce a party and its voters into authoritarianism.” Graham gave an irrational defense of Brett Kavanaugh at the September 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearing of the Orange Menace. He put himself in potential legal jeopardy by calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to question the validity of legally cast absentee ballots as part of an effort to overturn Joe Biden’s narrow win in the Peach State. On March 31, Graham made an impassioned, teary-eyed plea on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show for viewers to send money to help Trump “to fight this bullsh-t” a day after the former president was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his alleged role in hush money payments to porn film star Stormy Daniels. In a testy interview last month with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, after Trump’s second indictment for mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Graham actually said, “I think Donald Trump is stronger today politically than he was before.” In an opinion piece for CNN, Dean Obeidallah wrote that as a comedian he’s played to some tough crowds, but never witnessed anything like the “bloodbath” that Graham was subjected to on Saturday. He acknowledged that “it was fun to watch Graham bomb with the audience,” but he cautioned it was “another reminder of how some Trump supporters demand absolute loyalty to the former president.” ”Their message to all Republicans seemed to be: Remain completely loyal to Trump or you will face our wrath,” Obeidallah wrote. “This demand for loyalty to Trump raises red flags since it’s a common trait of authoritarian movements.” He pointed to remarks made by Yale professor Jason Stanley, author of “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them.” Stanley explained in a 2020 podcast interview with NPR member station KCRW: “Fascism is based on power, loyalty, and fear of the other. The fascist leader is infallible.” Obeidallah wrote: Stanley noted at the time, “Many of (Trump’s) supporters see him as infallible. There’s the denial of reality that is characteristic of fascism.” Stanley continued, “Remember (Trump’s) comment, ‘I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in broad daylight and I wouldn’t lose a single supporter?’ That’s a fascist connection of total loyalty,” adding, “His rallies are classic fascist rallies.” At Saturday’s rally, a female MAGA cultist was asked what Trump should do on Day One after taking office as president. She said Trump should put Biden in jail, round up people in the deep state, and “take them to the train station.” x Woman at Trump rally is asked what Trump should do on day 1 if elected. She says he should put Biden in jail then round up people in the Deep State and “take them to the train station.” pic.twitter.com/5p0sIFL84e — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 1, 2023 It’s nothing to laugh about. If MAGA cultists can totally humiliate a staunch Trump supporter like Graham, it’s terrifying to imagine what they’d like to do to us.