The 18th Netroots Nation convention, whose humble roots are humbly rooted in this here blog, starts next week in Chicago. Yesterday we got a visit from a local Kossack who reminded us of the 2017 convention in St. Louis, where correspondents from Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal went in search of hope for the 2018 midterms...and found it, among other places, in our own MsSpentYouth’s tiny harmonica. An encore...

As I recall, we kicked ass in 2018.

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Note: Now that the July 4th holiday is over, it's time for the annual post-fireworks Counting of Fingers. One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, and…goat hoof-grafted thumb replacement makes ten. Woo hoo!

By the Numbers:

3 days!!!

Days 'til Festivus: 170

Days 'til the 40th Taste of Buffalo (assuming enough snow has melted there): 3

Increase in May construction spending between April and May: 0.9%

Year-over-year drop in lumber prices: -35%

Minimum percent of dogs that have noise phobias, according to CNN: 40%

Cost of the "Model A" flying car that just received FAA approval for testing: $300,000

Road range and flying range of the Model A: 200 miles / 110 miles

Mid-week Rapture Index: 182 (including 4 ecumenisms and 1 must-read instruction manual from Tahlequah, Oklahoma). Soul Protection Factor 24 lotionis recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: Funny stuff...

CHEERS to starting off the day with a smile. Oh, let's set aside the death and destruction and self-inflicted planet killing for just a moment longer before we trudge on with the knowledge that our next federal holiday is two months away—there’s plenty of time for atrocity documenting and suchlike. So hey! Here's some gleaming news you can use that can't easily be brushed aside (or up and down), courtesy of NBC News:

How to shop for toothpaste When buying a new tube, there are three main questions you should consider, said Dr. Breno Reboucas, a professor at the Boston University School of Dental Medicine: 1. Does it have the ADA seal of acceptance?

2. Does it contain fluoride?

3. Does it address any additional needs your specific teeth may require? All toothpastes that earn the ADA Seal of Acceptance contain fluoride, and while Hewlett said there’s been controversy over fluoride for decades, “it’s one of the most well-documented therapies in all of dentistry,” he explained. Additionally, toothpastes with the ADA Seal of Acceptance do not contain flavoring agents like sugar that cause or contribute to tooth decay.

Update: Sorry, but due to a lawsuit filed against a non-existent defendant by an unemployed Christian high school dropout who's thinking about maybe one day going into dentistry, the Supreme Court has struck down the use of toothpaste on religious grounds. Still acceptable for use in oral hygiene: dirt, sand, and toothpicks made from crucifix wood. Three times a day, remember, or you're goin' straight to Hell.

CHEERS and JEERS to the blue, white and red. Meaning, blue skies giving the sun carte blanche to turn white people red. It was a so-so Maine July 4th (we hope yours was nice, too), all neatly wrapped up with fireworks that sent the dog scurrying for cover. Meanwhile we read that this happened to our immediate southwest:

A man was taken to the hospital after suffering serious injuries from an incident involving fireworks in Derry [New Hampshire], according to authorities. Um...sir? Sir? SIR??!!! When crews arrived, they located a man that had sustained serious injuries. Advanced life support care was provided and the man was taken to Elliot Hospital, the fire department said.

Thus answering the question: what kind of idiots need to watch those government videos of mannequins getting blown up by fireworks so they won’t blow themselves or others up with fireworks like the mannequins in those government videos?

CHEERS to Men in Black. The Secret Service went to work on this date in 1865. Its original intent was to prevent the spread of counterfeit currency. It wasn't until after the McKinley assassination that the service began protecting the president. Which reminds me: if you ever want to intimidate someone, just stare at them while talking into your wrist. (The old lady across the street is now poppin' Prozac like candy...)

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Card trick on the next level pic.twitter.com/D7VFxlXIcn — Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) July 1, 2023

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to the T&A Revolution. On July 5, 1946, the bikini debuted at a fashion show at the Molitor Pool in Paris. It was created by men. Shocking, huh.

CHEERS to sun and wind and cleaner air, oh my. While you were obsessing Friday over your weekend plans for picnicking and partying in your frilly dresses and seersucker suits (my spycams are everywhere), I was up here sitting, on your behalf, in a mildew-infested room illuminated by a single light bulb hanging from a wire, sweating my brains out while poring over the most significant alternative-energy news of the year. And only after forking over $99 for the Bill Gates Microsoft Word Master Class am I now in a position to "copy and paste" (as you tech gurus say) a conclusion most pleasing:

Wind, solar and other renewable energy sources covered 52 percent of German electricity consumption in the first six months of 2023, up from 49 percent in the first half of last year, preliminary data by the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Wuerttemberg (ZSW) and energy industry association BDEW show. Wind turbines in Gohla, Germany. […] “Twenty years ago, hardly anyone would have thought it possible for us to generate more than half of our electricity from renewable sources,” said BDEW head Kerstin Andreae […] Germany aims to increase the share of renewables in electricity consumption to 80 percent by 2030 and have a largely emission-free supply by 2035.

Polite golf clap to everyone who reuses, repurposes, and/or recycles in 2023. Well, except for the politicians who do it with their talking points. Ha ha ha!!!

Ten years ago in C&J: July 5, 2013

JEERS to the distraction known as Edward Sleightofhands. Let's check in on the latest asylum status of Edward Snowden, the contract NSA worker who made off with Michelle Obama's kitchen garden recipes as well as our nuclear launch codes: Ecuador says no. Snowden says yes to Russia, Russia says maybe to Snowden, then Snowden says no to Russia. Iceland says leave a message at the beep. France and Portugal said no to…Bolivia??? And off in the corner is Venezuela, shyly batting its eyelashes as it works up the courage to invite Snowden onto the dance floor. Meanwhile the NSA continues hoovering up our every keystroke, phone call, sneeze, burp and thought for later use as an excuse to throw us all in jail and suck out our precious bodily fluids, which will be used to make Soylent Green. But not Soylent Orange because, hey, let's not get paranoid. [7/5/23 Update: Snowden cast his lot with Putin, and is now a Russian. But one place you won’t find him: anywhere close to the Ukrainian front. It ight muss his hair.]

And just one more…

CHEERS to ending every week on a high note. Every Friday our C&J poll asks, "Who won the week?" We do our best to round up some solid candidates who make us feel a little mushy-gushy and remind us that all is not lost. Thanks to your smarts and good sense, the Class of the Second Quarter of 2023 is a good-lookin' bunch. As we leave in the rear-view mirror the holiday celebrating our chaotic birth, it’s good to know that, 247 years later, do-gooders still walk among us. The envelopes, please…

Apr 7 “All of the above,” a gift from me to you in celebration of the Manhattan indictments against Trump. Apr 14 The Justins, as expelled Reps. Pearson and Jones are reinstated by their communities to the Tennessee state House as Republicans reel from the blistering backlash. Apr 21 Dominion Voting Systems, for extracting nearly $800 million in defamation damages from Rupert Murdoch's evil empire. Apr 28 The 8pm time slot, as Tucker Carlson loses his pro-white-supremacy, pro-Russia, anti-democracy platform on Fox News by getting his ass (and his testicle tanner) fired. - May 5 The jury in the trial of the terrorist organization "Proud Boys" that found several leaders guilty of seditious conspiracy and other charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection Every WWTW winner receives an adorable pet water bear to snuggle with and take for long walks on the beach. May 12 The wheels of justice, as E. Jean Carroll wins a $5 million unanimous-jury judgment against Trump for sexual assault and defamation. May 19 New College of Florida Class of '23, for raising $100k for an alternate commencement with civil rights leader Maya Wiley to protest the regular one where Trump cultists spoke. May 26 Judge Amit Mehta, for sentencing MAGA terrorist leader Stewart Rhodes to nearly 20 years in prison for helping organize the Jan. 6, 2021 plot to overthrow the government - June 2 President Biden: masterful needle-threading on the debt ceiling bill; delivers another moving Memorial Day speech; extends warm wishes to LGBTQ Americans for Pride Month; 339k new jobs in May. June 9 The federal grand jury that handed down a 37-count indictment against Donald Trump over his illegal and malicious abuse of classified documents. June 16 Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose 37-count federal lawsuit against Trump has the most corrupt president in US history, according to his former chief of staff, "scared shitless" June 23 Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and the union-backed crews who worked round-the-clock to get the I-95 collapse repaired way ahead of schedule. June 30 Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, for their blistering dissents against decisions by billionaire-owned MAGA justices on the issues of LGBTQ rights and affirmative action.

Who will our gold-star winners be in the third quarter? As always, that’ll be for you to decide.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial “I’m going to leave aside the strangeness of trying to prove your manhood by splashing in the Cheers and Jeers kiddie pool in between oiled up shirtless bodybuilders.” —Pete Buttigieg

