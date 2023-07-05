Democratic state Sen. Tony Vargas announced Wednesday that he’d seek a rematch against Rep. Don Bacon, the Republican who beat him 51-49 in last year’s expensive campaign for Nebraska's 2nd District. Vargas, who is the son of immigrants from Peru, would be the first Latino to represent the Cornhusker State in Congress. He currently faces no serious intra-party opposition as he seeks to avenge his 2022 defeat, and unnamed Democratic sources also the Nebraska Examiner they don’t expect that to change.

This constituency, which includes Omaha and several of its suburbs, favored Joe Biden 52-46, but the four-term Republican has been tough to dislodge. Vargas and his allies ran ads last year emphasizing Bacon's supports for a bill banning abortion nationally after 15 weeks, something the congressman tried to pass off as a moderate option. The GOP, meanwhile, hit back with commercials accusing Vargas of voting “to release violent prisoners.” Vargas, who favored bipartisan legislation that would have made prisoners eligible for parole after two years instead of halfway through their term, responded by stressing his support for law enforcement, but it wasn’t enough.

Bacon’s profile has risen nationally since that tight win, and he’s emerged as one of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s most outspoken allies. The Nebraskan made news during the speakership vote when he suggested that members of both parties could unite behind one candidate as a “last resort,” arguing that such an outcome would be the fault of “six or seven” far-right Republicans. Bacon has continued to denounce his colleagues in the Freedom Caucus, but while he continues to muse, “I’m of the position that at some point we gotta just do coalition government with the Democrats and cut these guys out,” he’s yet to take any obvious action to actually make that happen.

A few other things will be different for the 2024 cycle. Vargas’ Republican colleagues in the officially nonpartisan legislature passed a bill in May banning abortion after 12 weeks. Vargas, who opposed the measure, used his kickoff to emphasize how he’d “work to protect abortion rights” in Congress. But rather than try to downplay the issue, as many other Republicans have, Bacon has responded by claiming that Vargas “wants zero restrictions” on the procedure. (Vargas argued last year that “elected officials like me should be playing absolutely no role” over women’s health decisions.)

The presidential election could also complicate things, especially since Nebraska, along with Maine, is one of just two states that awards an electoral vote to the winner of each congressional district. Bacon ran well ahead of the top of the ticket in 2020 and prevailed 51-46 even as Donald Trump was losing the 2nd 52-46 (the presidential numbers were the same under both the old and new congressional maps thanks to GOP gerrymandering), but Democrats are hoping that he’ll have a much tougher time winning over ticket-splitters next year.